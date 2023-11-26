Diphtheria is a bacterial infection caused by Corynebacterium diphtheriae, plays a pivotal role in the alleged cause of Josephine's death in Ridley Scott's latest historical epic, Napoleon. Vanessa Kirby steps into the shoes of Josephine Bonaparte in a cinematic exploration of Napoleon's life, offering audiences a closer look at the intriguing historical figure and the complexities surrounding her demise.

Josephine's complex Life

Josephine, portrayed by Kirby, lived a life marked by previous marriage and the tumultuous events of the French Revolution. The film aptly captures the tragic fate of her first husband, Alexandre de Beauharnais, during the revolution, along with Josephine's own imprisonment for three months. While Napoleon vividly portrays her time with the French emperor, it also introduces questions about her fate post-divorce and the speculated cause of her death.

The real story of Josephine's death

Contrary to cinematic speculation, historical records state that Josephine Bonaparte succumbed to pneumonia in Rueil-Malmaison, France, on May 29, 1814. Residing in the Château de Malmaison after divorcing Napoleon in 1810, Josephine and Napoleon remained on amicable terms. The news of her death profoundly affected Napoleon, who, in exile on the Tuscan island of Elba, secluded himself upon learning of the tragic event. Allegedly, Napoleon's last words at his own death in 1821 were dedicated to Josephine, emphasizing the enduring impact she had on his life.

Controversies and legacy

Josephine's final resting place is the Saint Pierre-Saint Paul Church in Rueil-Malmaison, attracting visitors to this day. However, controversies surround her legacy, exemplified by the defacement of a statue on her home island of Martinique in 1991. The statue, beheaded and splashed with red paint, became a symbol of protest against Napoleon and Josephine's reinstatement of slavery after its abolition. In 2020, anti-racism activists toppled the statue, highlighting ongoing debates surrounding historical figures.

In the movie Napoleon, Vanessa Kirby portrays Josephine Bonaparte against the backdrop of historical events, interweaving the cinematic narrative with the complexities of Josephine's life and, in particular, her alleged connection to the bacterial infection, diphtheria.

