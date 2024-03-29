What Is Perioral Dermatitis? Skin Condition Explored As Hailey Bieber Reveals 'Bad Flare-Up'

The beauty mogul, Hailey Bieber recently got candid about her skin health. Taking it to social media, the wife of the Canadian music artist, Justin Bieber spoke of a few red bumps she noticed on her face.

The model explained a condition called Perioral Dermatitis in her video. Let's get to know what this skin condition is, as the glaze skin queen reveals it.

What is Perioral Dermatitis?

The skin condition called Perioral Dermatitis can be noticed as it circles your mouth with red rashes. One can notice their skin to be scaly, dry, and flaky also while it becomes swollen, and has inflamed bumps known as papules.

It is one of the types of dermatitis and can look like acne, with which it is often confused.

In very rare cases, the skin condition, perioral dermatitis, spreads to the upper portion of the face reaching out to the nose and eyes.

Some dermatologists have noticed that the condition reaches the genitals in a very rare report.

A similar condition is granulomatous perioral dermatitis. This is an irregular version of the said skin disorder where you could see yellowish bumps instead of red ones. The said skin condition could be most seen in children.

It is said that perioral dermatitis can return even after a successful treatment and in many cases it could turn into rosacea.

Some experts suggest that it could occur due to lifestyle choices like heavy use of face creams or if one uses Topical steroid creams.

Hailey Beiber opening up about Perioral Dermatitis

Hailey Bieber isn't just known for her modeling career but also her glazed donut complexion. However, Hailey is suffering from Perioral Dermatitis.

Taking it to TikTok, the beautiful model spoke of the struggle she faces, in a video that was captioned, "Perioral Dermatitis!, Let's talk about it!!”

One could read the text of the video, in which the mogul stated, "Perioral dermatitis is a skin disorder resembling acne or rosacea."

Further adding, "In most cases, it involves tiny red bumps that form on the lower half of the face, in the folds of the nose and around the mouth."

In the TikTok, video Bieber could be seen showing both sides of her face while also stating, "I'm having a pretty bad flare-up right now, so I wanted to share what I use."

"At night, I use a prescription azelaic acid cream, which really helps with the inflammation. In the daytime, I use Clindamycin, which is also a prescription that you can get from the dermatologist," she detailed her skin care.

