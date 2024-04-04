Source Discards Justin Bieber - Hailey Bieber's Divorce Rumors Saying They Are 'Very Happy'; Here's Why We Agree

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are happy, nourished, and all lovey-dovey in their lanes. The couple is reportedly paying no attention to the gossip surrounding the status of their relationship.

People Magazine, citing a source, reports that the duo, who tied the knot in 2018, is “doing really well.”

“There's no divorce and no truth to that whatsoever,” the insider adds. “They are very, very happy.”

Amid the latest denouncement of the divorce rumors about the lovebirds, coming straight from their close ally, have a look at all the times when Hailey, either directly or indirectly, quashed the rumors of trouble in her and Justin’s paradise herself, getting us to agree with her narrative.

Just last month, Hailey posted a straightforward Instagram story

On March 5, Hailey Bieber, 27, shared a post on her Instagram story, addressing the rumors and never-ending speculations about her life with husband Justin Bieber.

On a black background with white font, Hailey wrote, "Just FYI, the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong Made out of thin air…Come from the land of delusion…so I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they're always false xx sorry to spoil it.”

Advertisement

Hailey’s post came almost a week after her father Stephen Baldwin publicly shared a cryptic post from Victor Marx, the founder of All Things Possible Ministries, which featured a prayer request for Hailey and Justin.

A love-filled Happy Birthday post for Justin — Hailey subtly suggests everything is well between her and her husband

“30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!! that was fast. words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you…love of my life, for life,” Hailey wrote on the occasion of the Baby singer’s 30th birthday on March 1.

Hailey’s romantic birthday wish for Bieber came with a carousel of photos featuring snaps of the couple throughout their relationship, including their dreamy wedding and several vacations together.

Another subtle hint — Maybe it's time people stop talking about the Biebers

On Wednesday, April 3, Hailey posted a sweet snap of Justin Bieber cuddling with their dog, further indirectly asserting that all is peaceful in the Bieber sanctuary.

If you think it's just Hailey Bieber showing her love for Justin on social media, you are sorely mistaken — Scroll down for a few of Justin’s mushy tributes to his wife

Bottom line: Jailey is going stronger than ever!

ALSO READ: ‘That Would Be So Cute’: Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan Shares Why They Want Their Wedding After Having Kids