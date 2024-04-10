Justin Bieber Gives Special Shoutout To Auston Matthews As NHL Star Creates History With Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews just became a star and an MVP. He received the award in 2024 in an All-Star game on Saturday. He scored two goals and also added an assist and what is more, he took the award in front of his hometown at Scotiabank Arena. Matthews also broke an important record when he became the ninth player in an agent's history to accomplish 66 goals.

Matthews scored his league highest with this goal, extended his streak to six games, and made his team win with a 5- 2 victory over New Jersey. He even got a shout-out from Stay singer Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber gives a shout-out to Auston Matthews

The Baby singer uploaded a story on Instagram where he decided to reshare a picture of Auston Matthews and his incredible record-breaking moment. The singer and the athlete have interacted before and have a cordial relationship with each other. During the NHL All-Star Game, Justin Bieber was present in the arena and he also wore the jersey of the team while clicking pictures with all the team members.

Bieber was one of the four celebrity captains along with fellow Canadians Will Arnett, Michael Buble, and Tate Mcrae. He even took part in the warm-ups and participated in all the shenanigans of the game. MVP Matthews was a big fan of having the singer for their game.

“Everybody enjoyed it — he enjoyed it. It was a cool moment for him to get on the ice and snap it around with a couple of the fellas. I think everybody got a kick out of that, honestly.” Matthews said.

Both the Canadians who made their country proud in different fields, had an interesting conversation before the game.

What did Bieber and Matthews talk about?

Bieber who was the celebrity captain for the team of Matthews arrived wearing their jersey. He found himself amid a banter from the team captain while clicking pictures. As the Billboard number one charting singer sat down to take some photos for the media that is when Matthews tilted near the pop star and asked him to laugh and push the Maple Leaf star aside.

This playful exchange was caught by the fans both on social media and in the arena and all of them gave cheerful reactions. Bieber used to play hockey when he was younger and the media also had a chat with his old hockey coach Rick Schwartzentruber.

According to his coach, the singer was also a really good skater and smooth on the ice. Meanwhile, this time the singer was extremely happy about the MVP and his record-breaking moment.

