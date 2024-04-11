Justin And Hailey Bieber Reportedly Spent $16 Million On A California Mansion Amid Divorce Rumors; Will Their Split Theories Now Be Put To Rest?

According to a report from Us Weekly, Justin and Hailey Bieber have invested $16.6 million in a California mansion.

Though the deal was finalized last year, details of the Biebers’ grand purchase are only emerging now, and lo and behold, their new property, located at The Madison Club, an ultra-exclusive celebrity enclave nestled in California’s Coachella Valley, is every bit ritzy.

Several A-list stars like Kris and Kylie Jenner, Adele, Tim Cook, Kourtney Kardashian, Scooter Braun, Phil Knight, and more, per the aforementioned publication, also own homes in the neighborhood.

Justin and Hailey Bieber's Lavish New Mansion: A Closer Look at the Luxurious Amenities

According to a report by Marca Lifestyle, Justin and Hailey Bieber's new abode boasts seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms sprawled across nearly 10,000 square feet of luxurious living space.

Investor Alan Abady previously owned the property, which he purchased in 2019 for $6.3 million. Over his four years of owning the estate, Abady, per Robb Report, added a massive infinity pool, sports court, AstroTurf lawns, a backyard fire-pit, detached guesthouse, a four-car garage, and two motor courts with parking for over a dozen cars.

The report of Justin and Hailey Bieber’s latest purchase comes to light at a time when the couple is swarmed with rumors of trouble in their paradise. Hailey, however, has directly or indirectly trashed those rumors on more occasions than we can probably count on our fingers, with one of them coming as recent as March 5.

Here's what the runway model and the Rhode Skin founder said;

Hailey Bieber adresses divorce rumors with husband Justin Bieber to rest — The gossip mills have not stopped spinning, though!

“Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong. Made out of thin air…come from the land of delusion,” Hailey wrote via her Instagram Story on March 5.

The rift rumor between the couple, who got married in 2019, draws authority from the fact that the love birds have not been seen together in public in a long time.

Also, let's not forget the cryptic social media post by Hailey’s father Stephen Baldwin, where he asked people to pray for the couple.

