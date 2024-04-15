Tems Surprises By Bringing Justin Bieber And Wizkids To Perform Essence Song During Coachella 2024 Set; Deets Inside

Temilade Openiyi, better known as her stage name Tems, rose to fame after being featured on Wizkid's 2020 single Essence, which peaked at number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart following the release of the remix version with Justin Bieber. She performed a set at Coachella 2024 on Sunday night (April 14). She brought out the big guns in the form of Bieber and Wizkid, who both stepped onto the stage to sing along to her Grammy-nominated track Essence.

Fans had been warned. “Coachella! I’m too exciteddd I have a surprise tonight,” the singer wrote earlier on X (formerly Twitter). Several fans reacted to her post and were equally excited as well. One user commented, "Can’t wait to see you on stage," another wrote "Thank you for bringing Justin up on stage. Only you could make him get back to work."

More details about Tems and her track Essence

The track Essence, as mentioned above, was released in 2020, and recorded with Bieber and fellow Afrobeats star Wizkid. The success of the song wasn't an overnight one but rather rose to the charts only nine months after its release. The track also went on and cracked the Billboard Hot 100, and entered the list of top 10 (peaking at No. 9), becoming the first Afrobeats song to do so. Moreover, the track also secured a Grammy nomination. That's not all. Tems also appeared on Canadian rapper and singer Drake's song, Fountains, from the latter's sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, which debuted at number 26 on the Hot 100.

Throughout her career, Tems has gathered several awards in her kitty, including a Grammy Award, a Billboard Women in Music Award, four NAACP Image Awards, three BET Awards and three Soul Train Music Awards.

More details on Tems and Justin Bieber collab

When it comes to delivering blockbuster hits, Justin Bieber is no stranger to the game. At 27, the Canadian pop singer became the youngest solo artist in history to notch 100 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, a feat he achieved in 2021. Tems and Bieber appeared on the remix version of the song Essence and also performed at Coachella 2024.

Bieber’s performance after Coachella has surely sent Beliebers into a frenzy, and renewed hope for more live dates in the wake of his health problems. In June 2022, he publicly shared his diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which contributed to the cancelation of his 2022 Justice World Tour.

Apart from this performance, Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat and Lana Del Rey were leading the pack as this year’s headliners for the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California.

