Is Hailey Bieber Considering Trial Separation ​From Husband Justin Bieber; EXPLORING Parting Rumors

Amidst marital strains, Hailey Bieber is contemplating proposing a trial separation to her husband, Justin Bieber, reveals an insider to In Touch exclusively.

“Hailey’s struggling,” the source discloses. “She just needs time to sort things out on her own.”

Hailey Bieber Battles Social Media Storm Amid Marital Rumors and Affair Allegations

Hailey remains deeply affected by the unrelenting scrutiny on social media, triggered after her father, Stephen Baldwin, shared a post soliciting prayers for Hailey and 30-year-old Justin, hinting at marital woes, reveals the insider.

The 27-year-old posted a story on her Instagram stating, “Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong. Made out of thin air… come from the land of delusion.” She also added, “So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it.” This was over a story her father Stephen Baldwin posted asking everyone to pray for his daughter and her husband.

Shortly thereafter, she found herself embroiled in rumors of an affair with a billionaire, vehemently refuting the allegations as baseless fabrications.

ALSO READ: Is Justin-Hailey Bieber's Relationship In Trouble? Duo Makes Quick Visit To Church As Stephen Baldwin Calls For Prayers For Couple

Hailey Bieber Takes Solo Time Amid Health Struggles and Marital Challenges

In addition to ongoing health concerns over recent years, such as Hailey's ministroke and Justin's diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt syndrome leading to tour cancellations and increased home time, the insider reveals, “Hailey just wants to live by herself for a while.”

Advertisement

Despite opening up about early marital struggles in 2021, where she confided in her mother during a tearful moment, expressing doubts, Hailey Bieber remains steadfast in her commitment to her husband, shares the insider. "She's not ready to throw in the towel just yet," they affirm.

“Hailey’s not asking for a divorce. She knows Justin feels hurt and confused, but she feels lost too. She just needs a break.”