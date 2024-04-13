Coachella Neon Carnival Is Back; See Who Made The Prestigious Invite List, From Paris Hilton to Tyga

Coachella Neon Carnival’s guest list is out, and big names in the industry are on it. The popular afterparty includes a night of fun with food, rides, and music.

By Rashi Desai
Published on Apr 13, 2024  |  07:35 PM IST |  246
Getty Images
Coachella 2024 via Getty Images

The biggest afterparty in the industry is set to take place during the weekend. The list of celebrities invited to attend Coachella's Neon Carnival has been unveiled, and major names in the entertainment world have secured their spots for this night of fun and music.

The celebration kicks off a night after the event; this year, it will commence at 10:00 p.m. on April 13 and continue until the early hours. To set the rhythm for the night, DJ Pee.Wee will take over the turntables and music console. Every year, major Hollywood stars grace the carnival, with some, including Paris Hilton, being regular invitees.

Who All Will Be Attending Coachella Neon Carnival 2024?

The guest list for Carnival is huge, as many popular performers from the industry are invited to the after-party celebrations. Though the names are kept confidential until the carnival’s doors are opened, according to the sources, Tyga, Paris Hilton, and Kyle Richards are among the popular attendees this season. Additionally, the reports suggest Leonardo DiCaprio, Justin Bieber, Drake, and Rihanna, too, have received invites to shake a leg at the afterparty. 

Bebe Rexha, Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban, Coi Leray, Peyton List, and the renowned boyband Ateez will also grace the Coachella Carnival with their dance moves.

According to the event producer, Brent Bolthouse, nearly 10,000 attendees with wristbands on will be given special entry to the Neon Carnival. Since taking center stage in 2009, Bolthouse has hosted the ceremony for fifteen years running. 

 

Event Producer’s Statements Over The Big Carnival

In conversation with WWD, the host and event producer of the Coachella Carnival revealed that celebrities from all over the world will be attending the big night on Saturday. He said, “I think what sets Neon Carnival apart is that you can run into friends from all over the world hailing from Tokyo, Sydney, London, New York, and Miami to gather in one place for a night underneath the stars.” 

Boulthouse further added, “We started the first Neon Carnival 12 years ago with Armani Exchange—little did we know that we had a tiger by its’ tail. Part of what makes Neon Carnival so unique is that we are constantly evolving the guest experience.” Being excited about this year’s edition, the host shared, “I’m so excited to see all the happy faces and watch this generation put their phones down and have fun in the real world.” 

The event is sponsored by Liquid I.V., Patron El, and Levi’s.

 

FAQ

Where will Coachella 2024 take place?
Coachella 2024 will open at Indio, California.
