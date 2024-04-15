Taylor Swift Lauds Ryan Gosling And Emily Blunt’s SNL Version Of All Too Well; Says She Might Sing It On Tour

Pop icon Taylor Swift knows all too well what it takes to create a blockbuster track, and she is taking a moment to credit actor Ryan Gosling for his SNL monologue last week.

Swift reacted on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, April 14, after Gosling parodied her hit track All Too Well during his Saturday Night Live monologue. In the opening scene of his sketch, Gosling indulged in banter about his success playing Ken in 2023's Barbie, set to the tune of All Too Well. His The Fall Guy co-star Emily Blunt interrupted the sketch a few times to remind him of the movie he was meant to promote for their upcoming action comedy.

"All Too Well (Ryan and Emily’s Version) !!! Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on tour. This monologue is EVERYTHING," wrote the pop icon.

More details about Ryan Gosling's SNL monologue

Introducing his musical performance on Saturday's episode of SNL. Gosling spoke about how leaving Ken behind "feels like a breakup" and said that for "processing a breakup," there was "really only one thing that can help. The music of the great Taylor Swift!"

"I shredded Venice Beach; it's true. My clothes were tight, but something about that spandex felt so right," sang Gosling. "I left my rollerblades in that big pink house, but I still got that fur coat and I'll wear it right now.

Towards the later part of the monologue, Gosling continues his banter as Ken, wearing a classic white fur coat and singing for the crowd, until he’s quickly interrupted by his co-star Emily Blunt because apparently he went off-script and she jokingly scolded him for embarrassing himself.

In addition to this, The Fall Guy premiered at SXSW on March 12, 2024, and is scheduled to be released in the United States and Canada by Universal Pictures on May 3, 2024

More about Taylor Swift's recent whereabouts

Over the last weekend of April, Swift was quite active, attending Coachella with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and friend Sabrina Carpenter. In a video from the music festival in Indio, California, lovebirds Kelce and Swift were seen grooving to her hit song Karma as Ice Spice, who was featured in the remix of the track, performed it live on stage.

Other celebs like Jaden Smith, Justin Bieber, and his wife Hailey Bieber were also seen at the Coachella music festival grooving to live shows.

