Hailey Bieber Blasts 'Blind' Rumors About Relationship With Justin Bieber Days After Her Dad Made A Repost

Hailey Bieber has shut down all the gossip surrounding her marriage with Justin Bieber. The rumors started when Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, shared something on Instagram that caused a lot of controversy and speculation about their relationship.

Hailey and Justin have been together since 2018. Recently, a blind item rumor started circulating on TikTok. These “blind” rumors are usually unfounded and spread without any confirmation from the celebrities involved. So, what did Hailey Bieber do to put an end to these rumors? Let's find out.

What did Hailey Bieber say about the speculations doing rounds about her and Justin Bieber?

The 27-year-old posted a story on her Instagram stating, “Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong. Made out of thin air… come from the land of delusion.” She also added, “So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it.” This was over a story her father Stephen Baldwin posted asking everyone to pray for his daughter and her husband.

What was the post all about?

Stephen Baldwin had reposted a message on social media last week requesting all Christians to offer prayers for his daughter and Justin Bieber.

He shared the post from Victor Marx, founder of All Things Possible Ministries that had a video of Justin Bieber singing I Could Sing of Your Love Forever by Delirious and the Hillsong Worship strumming his guitar. Marx had written on the clip, “Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord.”

The clip has been deleted from social media. The caption of the post said, “There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn’t want them to draw closer to Jesus.” Marx also claimed that his wife Eileen and Kennya Baldwin-Hailey’s mother pray for the young couple.

Stephen had reposted this without any context. Fans saw this plea and started concluding that Hailey must be definitely “pissed” at her father for this. After this, the Biebers were seen attending a late-night church service together. The Baby singer has not responded to these rumors yet.

