Will Smith Comes to Coachella Dressed As His Character From Men In Black; Performs with J Balvin

Will Smith’s cameo at Coachella was surely a treat for the audience.

During his Coachella set on Sunday night, Columbian singer J Balvin surprised the gathering by introducing 4 time Grammy winner Will Smith on the stage, who donned his Agent J costume from the 1997 hit film Men in Black and performed his rendition of the title track of the film. Smith joined Balvin on stage amidst the later’s extra terrestrial-themed performance, with UFOs and alien heads on stage.

Will Smith performs Men In Black title song:

Balvin introduced the 55-year-old actor on stage and Smith took the Coachella stage at Indio, California, evoking waves of nostalgia for the audiences. "Coachella," he yelled as he processed to begin his rap performance, aided by background dancers all wearing alien gear. As his performance came to an end, Balvin was dragged off the stage by the dancers, and Smith pulled out the Neuralyzer- a device used in his hit film MIB, to wipe out the memory of the audience. Balvin returned to the stage soon after, continuing his set with a performance of his hit song In Da Ghetto, with his dancers, as per Variety.

Jada Smith and Jaden Smith spotted in the crowds:

Smith’s wife Jada Smith was present along with their son Jaden Smith in the audience, both of them cheering out loud for his performance throughout. Jada Smith also shared a story of herself singing along to the chorus on her Instagram stories. Smith’s Daughter Willow Smith, a noted musician, also joined Balvin on stage for a performance of her song Big Feeling, a clip of which was shared by Jada on her stories.

Jaden and singer Justin Bieber were spotted hanging out as well, a scene which took back the audience to their hit collaboration Never Say Never in their teen years. They embraced each other as they reunited for this three-day festival.

Smith’s performance in Coachella leads up to his big return onscreen as detective Mike Lowrey, another one of his beloved characters, for the upcoming film Bad Boys 4. He reunites with Martin Lawrence for this sequel, which is slated for release on June 7, 2024. The story will follow the adventures detective duo Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, and will pick up the plot from the last installment Bad Boys for Life, released in 2020.

