Hugh Jackman Shares Glimpse Of His Fitness Regime To Return To Iconic Role Ahead Of Deadpool 3 Release

Hugh Jackman just gave an amazing peek at how long it took him to prepare for his MCU role ahead of the much-awaited release of Deadpool & Wolverine. Since the first X-Men film on Fox, Jackman has portrayed Wolverine on and off for the last twenty-four years. Jackman has demonstrated that he still possesses the ability to maintain his fighting form as Wolverine.

Hugh Jackman Is All Prepped For Deadpool 3

Hugh Jackman shared a brief video on Twitter. In the post, he praised his personal trainer, Beth Lewis, for her dedication and included a photo of her dog, Andy, who is seen encouraging Jackman by barking. Jackman dropped the video along with the caption, “When I was #becomingwolverineagain my friend and trainer Beth Lewis was always by my side. And so too was her trusted assistant Andy! # july 26th #throwbackthursday.” The amount of effort Jackman puts into his role as Wolverine is evident in the video. The results of Jackman’s rigorous training are still eagerly anticipated by audiences for the July release of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Although Wolverine wasn’t depicted in much of the first Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, what was revealed did hint at possible roles for Wolverine. The trailer’s conclusion makes it very evident that he and Deadpool will battle at some point, and additional set footage with the two battling in front of the 20th Century Fox logo further reinforces this. A brief sight of Patch, a potential Wolverine variant, was also shown in the trailer, suggesting that Jackman may portray several iterations of the character. If Marvel is going to include a new version of Wolverine, that seems like the secret that would be saved for the movie.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Ryan Reynolds steal Hugh Jackman's Emmy to make his viral acceptance speech?

Is Deadpool 3 Full Of Surprises?

Though none have been confirmed as of yet, it’s wise not to place too much weight on the rumors that Hugh Jackman won’t be the only Wolverine in the film. That sounds like the secret that would be saved for the movie if Marvel plans to incorporate a new Wolverine. All that is known for sure as of right now is that Jackman appears to be portraying at least two Wolverines in Deadpool & Wolverine.

In December, Reynolds wrote on his Instagram stories, “Amazing theatre films are not complete without surprises. The upcoming Deadpool movie must be filmed outdoors with real, authentic effects rather than indoors with computer-generated imagery. Telephoto lenses continue to ruin surprises and create a difficult situation for everyone. Hopefully, some of the websites and social channels hold off showing images before they’re ready.” He continued “The movie is designed to make the audience happy, and our greatest goal is to keep as much of the charm for the big screen and the completed picture. People who post spoilers do it partly out of excitement. I understand these belong in the category of good problems and are not actual problems worldwide. Making this movie is something I love to do.”

Filmmaker Matthew Vaughn while teasing 'Deadpool 3' said that the film directed by Shawn Levy is going to give the Marvel Universe a "jolt." Shawn Levy is directing Deadpool 3, while Levy, Reynolds, Zeb Wells, Rhett Reese, and Paul Wernick are all listed as co-writers.

ALSO READ: 'There Are A Lot Of Surprises': Deadpool Star Karan Soni Teases More Cameos In Third Movie With Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman