What role did Robyn Bernard play in General Hospital? Exploring her character as she passes away at 64

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Veteran actress Robyn Bernard, who was known for her role in 145 episodes of General Hospital during the 1980s, was found dead in a field behind a business in San Jacinto, California, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The cause of the death hasn't been discovered yet.

Born on May 26, 1959, in Gladewater, Texas, USA, Robyn Bernard was recognized as an actress, notably for her appearances in Simon & Simon (1981), General Hospital (1963), and Tour of Duty (1987). Let's take a minute and find out more about her breakthrough role in the show General Hospital and her journey in Hollywood.

What role did Robyn Bernard play in General Hospital?

During her time on the show General Hospital from 1984 to 1990, Robyn Bernard portrayed Terry Brock, a singer wrongly accused of murder on two occasions. Bernard also appeared in films like Diva (1981) and Betty Blue (1986). Her final on-screen role was as a psychologist in the 2002 production Voices From the High School. Raised as a preacher’s daughter in Texas, she initially pursued a career in music with her sister Crystal. Disillusioned by her strict upbringing, she left Baylor University and ventured to Nashville before eventually making her way to Hollywood, where she landed her role on General Hospital.

Advertisement

In interviews, Bernard expressed gratitude for the opportunity to showcase her singing talents on the show and acknowledged how the series incorporated her gospel singing background into her character's storyline.

“I was bitter about all the pressure that had been put upon me,” she said of her strict religious upbringing in a 1985 interview with Boca Raton News. “So I walked to the other side. I have to admit it didn’t do much for my grades. So after a couple of semesters, I quit and went to Nashville.”

More details about Robyn Bernard's family

Robyn Bernard was the sister of Scarlett Bernard and Wings star Crystal Bernard. The latter, who previously mentioned working in entertainment with the siblings, "I have a younger sister that's just getting started, and then I have an older sister that was on General Hospital for several years," Crystal, 62, said on a 1992 episode of Live with Regis Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford 'She played Terry Brock'. And now, she's pursuing her music career and country music.

ALSO READ: Susan Sarandon Reflects on Hollywood Post-Harvey Weinstein: ‘I Don’t Think We’ve Done Cleanup’

It’s So Disappointing’: 3 Body Problem Star Eiza Gonzalez Weighs In On Sexualization Of Latin Women In Hollywood