It’s So Disappointing’: 3 Body Problem Star Eiza Gonzalez Weighs In On Sexualization Of Latin Women In Hollywood

Eiza González discusses the challenges of being a Latin woman in Hollywood, expressing frustration with being typecast as 'sexy.' She emphasizes the limitations this stereotype imposes on her career, highlighting the disparity compared to her white counterparts in the industry.

“I just think it’s an overly sexualized idea of a Latin woman,” she said in an interview with InStyle magazine. “It’s so disappointing and it’s so pathetic.”

González recalls facing criticism for being "too pretty" or "too hot" for certain roles, contrasting it with perceptions of actresses like Margot Robbie. Despite understanding that these perceptions are not about her, she admits to grappling with an identity crisis and considering drastic changes to break out of the stereotype.

“I had an identity crisis for a very long time,” she added. “I was like, ‘Do I shave my head? Do I make myself less attractive? Do I make myself more attractive? Do I not dress super-hot or do I dress super-hot or do I cover myself all the time?’”

González said that trying to get out of that box “has been single-handedly the biggest challenge of my career,” noting that “None of my white friends who were in the industry were getting that. It was just me.”

How did Elijah Gonzales get her first big break?

González got her big break in Hollywood when she landed the role of Santanico Pandemonium in the series From Dusk Till Dawn, the same role Salma Hayek portrayed in the 1996 Quentin Tarantino film of the same name. The actress has gone on to show her acting range in roles in films like Baby Driver, Hobbs & Shaw, I Care a Lot, Godzilla vs. Kong, and Ambulance, to name a few.

What are the latest upcoming projects by Elijah Gonzales?

In addition to her roles in Netflix's 3 Body Problem and Guy Ritchie's The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Eiza González has several other projects in the pipeline. She is set to star in Ambulance, a Michael Bay-directed action thriller, alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. González will also appear in Spirit Untamed 2, the sequel to the animated adventure film Spirit Untamed. With these diverse roles, González continues to showcase her versatility as an actress and expand her presence in both film and television.

