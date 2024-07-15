What Role Did Shannen Doherty Play On Charmed? Character Explored As Actress Passes Away At 53

Actress Shannen Doherty, best known for her work in Charmed and Beverly Hills 90210 has passed away. The star lost her battle against breast cancer. She was declared deceased on 13 July. Shannen played the role of Prue Halliwell in the drama series. Here’s everything you need to know about the character she played in the show.

Shannen Doherty’s character in Charmed

Shannen Doherty passed away at the age of 53. The star is well renowned for her portrayal of various TV shows and movies. Some of the shows that the actress starred in were Little House on the Prairie and Beverly Hills,90210. Shannen was best known for her role in the series Charmed.

Charmed was a 1998 show that followed the story of 3 sisters who are witches. Shannen played the role of Prue Halliwell in the show. Prue was an older sister to Piper and Phoebe. The character Shannen played was called by nicknames like Super Witch and Wicca Wonder in the show. Prue is also the maternal half-sister to Paige Matthews in the series.

Prue’s main powers revolved around controlling the mind and movement. Some of the powers the witch possessed were moving objects with her mind and projecting herself in astral form. She had the ability to use the Power of Three, which is the power the three sisters share.

Advertisement

In the series, she also worked as a photojournalist at a magazine named 415 magazine. Source of All Evil's assassin Shax eventually murders Prue. The character meets her end in her own home. Charmed aired in 1998 and went on for 8 seasons until 2006. The show’s cast included Holly Marrie Combs and Alyssa Milano.

Shannen Doherty’s battle against cancer

Shannen Doherty was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015. The star shared that the type of cancer detected in her breast was metastatic breast cancer. Her cancer returned in 2020 when it had spread to her brain and bones.

The actress went through a brain surgery and several other surgeries while she battled the disease. She constantly updated her fans on her health through her podcast Let’s Be Clear. She shared how she thought she was gonna die soon during an episode in April. The star was pronounced dead on 13 July 2024. She died at 53 after losing her long battle against cancer.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why was Shannen Doherty fired from Beverly Hills 90210? Actress weighs in on exit