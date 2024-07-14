Charmed Star Shannen Doherty Passes Away At 53 After Battling Cancer; Source Confirms

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Shannen Doherty passes away at the age of 53. The actress is popularly known for playing Brenda Walsh in the TV series Beverly Hills, 90210. The publicist of the actress confirmed the unfortunate news via a statement. According to the publicist, Doherty lost her battle with breast cancer. The Charmed actress had opened up about her cancer diagnosis in 2015. The Little House on the Prairie star, took to her Instagram in 2017, confirming she was undergoing chemotherapy sessions.

The actress began acting at a very young age. At 10, Doherty faced the camera for the first time, and then there was no stopping for the star.

Shannen Doherty’s publicist’s statements

Informing the media portal about Shannen Doherty’s death, the actress’ rep, Leslie Sloane said, "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease." Sloane continued to say, "The devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace."

The actress often kept her fans in the loop about her health and shared the updates on her social media platforms. Doherty was loved by her fans and family, whom she, too, treated like her own.

Speaking of her career, Doherty was one of the top actresses in the Hollywood Industry, as she began working at the age of 10. The Heathers actress first appeared in the TV series Father Murphy. The actress took up smaller roles in movies and TV shows until she turned a teen and bagged her breakthrough role as Brenda Walsh in Beverly Hills, 90210.

Who was Shannen Doherty?

Doherty was born in Memphis. The actress, along with her schooling, began acting at a young age. As mentioned above, the actress first faced the camera at the age of 10. The 53-year-old actress’ second role on the screens was The Phoenix, at the age of 12. The actress debuted in the movies with The Secret of NIMH, which she also bagged while only being 12 years old.

Shannen Doherty would be remembered by her fans through her iconic characters, such as in Our House, Airwolf, and Girls Just Want To Have Fun, among many others.

