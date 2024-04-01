What Role Did Stephen Schnetzer Play In Days Of Our Lives? Find Out As Actor Ready For Daily Soap Return

There is a profound old saying that 'old is gold' and talking about old, we have exciting news for the fans of the show Days Of Our Lives. Beloved Stephen Sthnetzer, who starred as Steve Olson on Days Of Our Lives more than four decades ago, says he’s been invited back to the NBC-turned-Peacock soap.

“I have an announcement to make — breaking news,” Schnetzer said in a live episode of the YouTube show The Locher Room on Friday. “As far as I know, next week I’m flying out to L.A. I hope I’m not giving anything up, but they’ve asked Steve Olson to come back for a couple of episodes. I’ll say no more than that.”

Schnetzer may have said too much, however. “Are we streaming? We’re live, aren’t we?” he said. “Yeah. I lie all the time. Always lying.”

In any case, the announcement thrilled fans. “Get out! That is great news!” one person wrote in the chat of that YouTube livestream.

What role did Stephen Schnetzer play on the show?

Schnetzer played the role of Steve, son of Addie Horton (Patricia Barry) and Ben Olson (Robert Knapp) and brother of Julie Williams, on Days of Our Lives from 1978 to 1980, according to Soap Opera Digest.

Advertisement

Cherishing and remembering his time, Schnetzer told Digest in 2019 that he was “so awful” when he started on Days after doing theater for eight years. “Here I am projecting to the back wall of the film studio, and the boom is right above you,” he said. “It took me longer to get comfortable in front of a camera than anybody I ever saw in the 22 years I was in the daytime. They were very patient. Susan and Bill Hayes [who played Doug Williams] were lovely.”

Then, after leaving rom-com Days to star in the Broadway play Filumena in 1980, Schnetzer resumed his career in daytime TV, portraying the character Cass Winthrop on Another World, Guiding Light, and As the World Turns. In the past few years, he has guest-starred on Billions, Elementary, and The Endgame; he appeared in the film Nyad; and he started playing Richard Kaufman on the online soap The Bay.

Where does Days Of Our Lives air?

This popular NBC drama celebrated its 55th anniversary in 2020, releasing 57 suspense-driven seasons since its creation in 1965. No other soap opera can perhaps handle such long-running success, but the characters and their individual stories of the families in Days of Our Lives keep fans coming back for more. They'll keep returning, too, now that the show has been renewed for two more installments, as announced in March 2023. So if you want to catch up with all the drama, the show is available to stream now on Peacock.

ALSO READ: Millie Bobby Brown Learned To Do Her Makeup by Studying YouTube Tutorials, Recalls Smell Of Her Grandma’s Lipstick

TIME Women of the Year Gala 2024: Greta Gerwig, Taraji P. Henson, And More Walk Red Carpet