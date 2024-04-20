What Was Louis Gossett Jr.'s Cause Of Death? Find Out As Documents Confirm Reason Behind 87-Year-Old's Demise

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Louis Gossett Jr., the first black performer to win an Oscar, breathed his last on March 29. While the family confirmed the news, the cause of death was not revealed at the time. On Saturday, TMZ retrieved the documents that revealed the cause of the actor’s death.

According to the documents, Gossett Jr. died due to a lung condition called chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which causes heart failure and atrial fibrillation.

Family’s Statement Over Louis Gossett Jr.’s Death

The Iron Eagle actor passed away at 87 in his Santa Monica home, surrounded by family. At the time of his death, the family of Gossett Jr. released a statement that read, "It is with our heartfelt regret to confirm our beloved father passed away this morning. We would like to thank everyone for their condolences at this time. Please respect the family's privacy during this difficult time."

Gossett Jr. had a great run at the movies, starting with his debut in the 1961 film A Raisin in the Sun. Soon after, he landed his Oscar-winning role in An Officer and a Gentleman alongside Richard Gere. Recently, Gere spoke about his co-actor while remembering him.

He said the Punisher actor “stayed in character the whole time… I don't think we ever saw him socially. He was the drill sergeant 24 hours a day, and it showed clearly in his performance. He drove every scene he was in.”

Louis Gossett Jr.’s Last Interview

During his last days, Gossett Jr. spoke to People Magazine about being in heaven. The actor had shared, "I’m not afraid to die and the fact of going to heaven. I know they are having some great concerts up there."

He added, "I know that, and my heroes and heroines are up there, and I think it's different from what we think it is and the old days. I think after we make that transition, I think it's going to be a great time."

Speaking of his life in the 80s, the actor claimed, "Sometimes I look cantankerous because I can't get up and then do this or that. There's those exercises I used to do, can't walk that mile the way I used to. So your mind is just like a car; you shift out from the fifth gear down to the fourth gear. You take the messages. Now that I'm this age, you do things a different way."

He continued, "You take all of it, the subtle stresses, you put it out the window, you face it down to the place where you can handle things, and you let go and let God take care of the rest. I'm not afraid to die, but I'm still here. God must have something left for me to do. I'm in peace today."

Louis Gossett Jr. is survived by his two sons.

