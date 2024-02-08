What Was The Cause Of Mojo Nixon's Death? Exploring The Musician Life and Career

Mojo Nixon, the famous musician, actor, and radio DJ, passed away from a heart-related issue on February 7, 2024, while on the Outlaw Country Cruise. The 66-year-old was known for his wild and fearless approach to life.

The Director of Mojo Nixon's documentary film, Matt Eskey revealed that the cause of Mojo's death was a “cardiac event" while he was asleep. The official website of the film released a statement that read, that Mr. Mojo Nixon had died “after a blazing show, a raging night, closing the bar, taking no prisoners.”

Born on August 2, 1957, Mojo Nixon lived his life to the fullest, embracing every moment with passion and energy. His family described him as a force of nature, always living on the edge and leaving a lasting impression wherever he went. His final moments were fittingly characteristic of his lively spirit, ending with a memorable show, a night of revelry, and a hearty breakfast with friends. Read on to know more about;

Mojo Nixon's life and career

In 1987, Nixon gained fame with his partner Skid Roper with their hit Elvis Is Everywhere. After their split, Nixon released solo albums like Otis, which included controversial songs like Don Henley Must Die. Despite facing setbacks when his record label went bankrupt, Nixon continued to release albums with his band, the Toadliquors.

Nixon was not only a musician but also dabbled in acting, appearing in films like Great Balls of Fire! and Super Mario Bros. He even voiced a character in the video game Redneck Rampage. In the late '90s, he worked as a radio DJ in San Diego and Cincinnati and later hosted shows on Sirius Satellite Radio.

In his later years, Nixon occasionally performed and remained involved in various media ventures. He left a lasting impact on the music and entertainment industry, with his bold personality and fearless approach to art and expression.

Who's in Mojo Nixon's family?

Mr. Matt Eskey revealed that Mojo Nixon is survived by his wife Adaire McMillan, two sons Rafe Cannonball McMillan and Ruben McMillan, granddaughter Avery Frances McMillan, sister Jane Holden McMillan, and brother Arthur Reese McMillan