What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 Release Date Announced; Plot, Streaming Details & More to Know

Created by Jemaine Clement and based on the 2014 film of the same name, FX Network's sitcom What We Do in the Shadows has confirmed its release date for Season 6. While Season 5 wrapped up in August 2023, it was clear that a new season was on the horizon. Despite its popularity, Season 6 will be the final installment of this Emmy Award-winning mockumentary series. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming season, from the release date to the cast.

Release date and streaming details

According to Deadline, the sixth season of What We Do in the Shadows will debut on FX on Monday, October 21, 2024, at 10 p.m. The first three episodes of the upcoming season will be included in the premiere; the remaining eight will air in the coming weeks. Episodes airing on Mondays on FX can be streamed on Hulu the following day.

Who's returning for season 6?

The main cast will all return for Season 6: Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Matt Berry as Laszlo, Harvey Guillén as Guillermo, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Mark Proksch as Colin, and Kristen Schaal as The Guide.

Additionally, we can anticipate a few high-profile cameos. Previous seasons have featured notable actors such as Nick Kroll, Dave Bautista, Tilda Swinton, Sofia Coppola, and even Mark Hamill.

What will the plot be?

What We Do in the Shadows continues to follow the misadventures of Nandor, Laszlo, Nadja, Colin Robinson, and their vampire roommates on Staten Island, with Guillermo as their devoted human companion. In Season 6, Guillermo is grappling with his long tenure as a vampire's familiar and questioning his future. His devotion to Nandor and his desire to become a vampire himself remain central, but he must confront his identity and purpose.

The vampires are also undergoing their own existential crisis. With their former roommate awakening from a fifty-year slumber, they realize they haven't achieved much beyond their immediate surroundings. This prompts a search for meaning and a reassessment of their goals.

Season 6 will see the vampires venture beyond Staten Island, embarking on new adventures in New Hampshire, hosting The Baron, raising a demon, joining the workforce, and attending a human dinner party. Fans can expect a mix of humor, supernatural antics, and personal growth as the characters navigate these new experiences.

Who makes What We Do in the Shadows season 6?

Season 6 of What We Do in the Shadows is executive produced by writer Simms, director Newacheck, co-creator Jemaine Clement, Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Yana Gorskaya, Kyle Newacheck, co-creator Taika Waititi, Garrett Basch, and Eli Bush. The series is produced by FX Productions.

Recently, What We Do in the Shadows earned eight Primetime Emmy nominations for its fifth season, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Berry), as well as nominations for writing, costumes, production design, picture editing, sound mixing, and stunt coordination.

