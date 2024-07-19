Emmy Awards 2024: FX Beats HBO For This Year's Nominations; Trails Netflix

FX and Hulu have garnered a record 93 Primetime Emmy nominations. The drama Shogun and the comedy The Bear, both with top single nominations, are leading the way. Netflix triumphed despite this extraordinary accomplishment, receiving 107 nominations in total.

FX has a lot to be thrilled about since their series has gained a lot of attention. The nominees for this year's program highlight FX and Hulu's growing strength in a TV landscape dominated by the heated rivalry between HBO and Netflix. HBO and its streaming service Max remain strong contenders for the ultimate prize.

Motivated by the two most nominated shows of the year, the comedy The Bear and the drama Shogun, FX barely defeated HBO to take second place among all the nominated platforms.

FX's strong showing in the Emmy nominations

This year, FX has made considerable progress in the Emmy nominations contest, with its closest-ever assault to the top slot. Despite Netflix's domination owing to its expansive portfolio, FX emerges as a viable competitor, with a strong presence in acclaimed programs.

FX's diversified lineup has 93 nominations, including notable titles like Shogun with 25 and The Bear with 23, which combined garnered ten winners at the recently postponed 2023 awards.

The critically acclaimed anthologies "Feud" (10 nominations) and "Fargo" (15 nominations) by FX demonstrate the network's versatility as a storyteller. Along with its strong Emmy presence, the network's comedy "What We Do In the Shadows" and reality series "Welcome to Wrexham" each received six nominations. This honor solidifies FX's standing as a pioneer in television excellence and highlights the company's dedication to producing captivating, critically acclaimed programming.

Advertisement

Netflix dominates the 2024 Emmy nominations

In an unexpected twist, FX received four nominations for the final season of the comedy Reservation Dogs. The TV Academy had previously overlooked the show for its first two seasons, so this recognition is a significant milestone for the show. Overall, including FX on Hulu, FX broke its previous nomination record of 56 set in 2016 during the "The People v. O.J. Simpson" era, receiving a remarkable 93 nominations this year.

This year's Emmy Awards saw Netflix maintain its lead position in the industry with an astounding 107 nominations. In addition to having the most nominations, the streaming behemoth also has an impressive roster of critically acclaimed titles.

With 18 nominations, the last season of The Crown is leading the way and carrying on its excellent tradition. Furthermore, Netflix's limited series Ripley garnered 13 nominations and Baby Reindeer received 11 nominations, demonstrating its versatility as a storyteller.

Surprisingly, Netflix also had success, as evidenced by six nominations for 3 Body Problem and five for the documentary series Beckham. This diverse set of nominations across genres demonstrates Netflix's ability to provide engaging, excellent content to audiences all over the world.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: When Will Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Announce Nominees For 76th Primetime Emmy? DEETS Inside