When actor Vishal recalled a horrible incident that took place with Thalapathy

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla at the time of the release of Mark Antony, actor Vishal had a few things to say about Thalapathy Vijay. Speaking about Vijay’s career graph, Vishal said, “I have seen everything that Vijay has faced from his college days because he is my brother’s senior.”

Vishal and Thalapathy Vijay have always shared a great bond, expressing their respect and adoration for each other on multiple occasions. Recalling an incident, Vishal said that at the time of Vijay’s entry into the film industry, there was a particular magazine that said, ‘Do we need to pay money to watch this guy’s face in the theatre?’

Referring to Thalapathy Vijay, Vishal continued, “But Vijay took it by his stride and continued making movies. After a couple of movies, the same magazine wrote about Vijay’s journey in a positive way. That is the success of Thalapathy Vijay. All these years, I have seen him growing up the ladder. It has not been the easiest, but he has groomed himself while growing up the ladder.”

What is Thalapathy Vijay up to?

In terms of his acting career, Vijay is currently involved in the shooting of his next with director Venkat Prabhu, titled GOAT. The film will feature Vijay in a double role. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the movie.

But lately, it hasn’t only been about acting for Vijay, with the star also stepping foot into politics. There have been rumors in the past as well that Vijay will be making a foray into politics, but these reports have surfaced once again, with more intensity than before. If these reports are to be believed, then Vijay’s political party is set to spring into action within the next month. There have already been meetings regarding party positions, including the election of Thalapathy Vijay as the President of the party.

Vishal on the work front

Meanwhile, Vishal is currently gearing up for the release of his next film titled Rathnam starring Vishal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Yogi Babu, and others in important roles. The film has been written and directed by Hari and produced by Stone Bench Films, with music by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad.

Vishal also has an interesting project lined up in the form of the much-awaited sequel to Thupparivaalan titled Thupparivaalan 2.

