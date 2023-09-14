EXCLUSIVE: Vishal confirms he was offered a role with Thalapathy Vijay in Leo; Plans to direct him

Vishal Krishna Reddy is all geared up for the release of his next film, Mark Antony, helmed by Mark Antony on September 15th. The film also stars SJ Suryah, Ritu Varma, YG Mahendran, Selvaraghavan, and more. The teaser release for the film was done by Thalapathy Vijay, on 27th April this year. But that is not where the relationship between the two actors ends.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Chakra actor revealed that he was offered a role in the Mersal actor’s latest film Leo, which has Lokesh Kanagaraj at its helm. But unfortunately, he had to turn down the offer due to prior commitments with Mark Antony and Thupparivaalan 2, which is said to be his directorial debut.

“I was offered a chance to act opposite him in Leo, but I couldn't. I don’t dabble between two films at the same time, I do one film at a time. So I was like, totally engrossed in Mark Antony and then my subsequent commitment. So I told the director I can’t give five days, and then go back. I have to give my full; I have to surrender to you completely (sic.)” said the Marudhu actor.

He also added that he told the director, Lokesh Kanagaraj, that he was lucky to be directing Thalapathy Vijay, and even called him his favorite actor.

Check out the full interview here:

The Enemy actor also revealed that it was his dream to direct Thalapathy Vijay

“My dream… It’s my bucket list. I’d love to. Maybe in the near future” said Vishal in the interview. He added that he had contacted the Thuppaki actor’s manager, requesting a meeting to narrate his script. The Ayogya actor said that he remains on a positive note, hoping that he gets to direct Vijay some time in the future.

In the interview, the Kaththi Sandai actor said that he knew Thalapathy Vijay since his college days, as the Master actor was his brother’s senior. He said that Thalapathy Vijay did not have the easiest way to the top, but he groomed himself as he went up the ladder.

What’s next for Vishal

Vishal is all set to make his directorial debut, Thupparivaalan 2. The film is said to be an Indianized version of Sherlock Holmes, and would star himself and Prasanna in the lead roles. It is reported that the film would also feature Rahman, Nassar and Gautami, among others.

