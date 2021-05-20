EXCLUSIVE: Vijay, Vamshi and Dil Raju discussing Thalapathy 67; Targeting to go on floors early 2022

Vamshi Paidipally has developed an idea with Pan-Indian sensibilities for Thalapathy Vijay. It's expected to go on floors in the first quarter of 2022. Details revealed.

Pinkvilla was the first to reveal that the top forces from Tamil and Telugu industry, Thalapathy Vijay and Dil Raju are teaming up for a mega Pan-South Indian film. We also revealed that if things go as planned, this collaboration would be Thalapathy 67 as before moving onto the Dil Raju project, Vijay will finish shooting for Thalapathy 66 to be produced by his Master producer, Lalit Kumar (7 Screen Studio). And now, we have another exclusive update on the Tamil superstar.

“Things are moving at a quick pace for Dil Raju as the filmmaker is arranging meetings of Vijay with top directors from Telugu industry. Of all the ideas that Vijay has heard so far, he has liked the one developed by Vamshi Paidipally the most. The National Award-Winning filmmaker has narrated an action-packed thriller with social elements in it to Vijay,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Vamshi is currently working towards developing his script.

“More narrations will take place in the next few weeks and makers will make an official announcement once the final draft is locked. The meetings so far suggest that the Vamshi film with Vijay is definitely happening. Dil Raju and his team are expecting to take the Vijay film on floors in the first quarter of 2022, around the month of March,” the source added. Thalapathy is currently shooting for Nelson Dilipkumar’s next, Thalapathy 65 which features Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

On paper, around 70 days of shoot still remains and the makers intend to call it a wrap by August end, however, it all depends on the Covid scenario. As far as Thalapathy 66 is concerned, while Lalit Kumar has given Vijay signing advance of Rs 5 crore, they are yet to zero in on a director. “Even Lalit Kumar is trying to get a director on board and some meetings with top names of Tamil industry have taken place, they are yet to get a go ahead from Vijay. The hunt for director is on,” the source further informed. If Lalit Kumar fails to get a suitable director for Vijay, there is also possibility of Thalapathy 67 getting advanced to 66.

Interestingly, our exclusive source informs that the Dil Raju film, which at first was planned as a Pan South Indian film, is now being pegged as a potential Pan Indian project, targeting the Hindi belts too. “Vamshi’s story has the Pan-Indian appeal. They would still wait for the final narrative before taking the final call. However, at this point of time, it’s one of the potential Pan-Indian film for the makers,” the source signed off. We had also given an update on Dil Raju, Vijay and Prashanth Neel, however, that seems to be on the backburner for now.

