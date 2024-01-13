WATCH: Sanjay Dutt honors ancestors with Pind Daan; 'Seeking blessings for the past, present, and future'

Sanjay Dutt, a stalwart in the Bollywood industry, stands as one of its finest actors. The son of the late Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt, he recently visited the Vishnupad Temple to carry out the ritual of pind daan for his ancestors. Today, he shared his sentiments of gratitude on his social media platforms.

Sanjay Dutt reconnects with heritage as he honors ancestors with Pind Daan

On Saturday, Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram to share poignant moments from the pind daan ceremony he performed to pay homage to his ancestors. Accompanying the post was a heartfelt caption that read, "Honoring our ancestors with Pind Daan in the sacred land of Gaya. A spiritual journey reconnecting with roots and seeking blessings for the past, present, and future. Grateful for this profound experience that reminds us of our heritage. Jai Bholenath."

Sanjay Dutt says he would like to visit Ram Mandir

On Thursday, January 11th, the Agneepath actor was in Gaya, Bihar to partake in the pind daan rituals. As per PTI, engaging with journalists outside the temple, the actor was questioned about the upcoming consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22. Dutt responded with genuine enthusiasm, declaring, “Bahut achchi baat hai, bahut achchi baat hai” (It’s a wonderful thing, it’s a wonderful thing).

In a spontaneous and heartfelt gesture, Dutt began chanting Jai Bhole and Jai Shri Ram, drawing cheers from fans who were elated from a distance. Earlier, at the airport, he was asked about the possibility of visiting Ayodhya, to which he replied, "Kyon nahin jayenge. Zaroor jaayenge" (Why wouldn't I go? I will definitely go).

Sanjay Dutt's work front

Sanjay Dutt recently appeared in the Tamil action thriller Leo with Vijay, earning critical and commercial success. He had a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan last year. Upcoming projects include the Telugu film Double Smart, Punjabi film Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi, and Kannada action film KD - The Devil.

Dutt is also part of the star-studded cast in Welcome to the Jungle, the third installment of the Welcome franchise, alongside Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, and Arshad Warsi, directed by Ahmed Khan.

