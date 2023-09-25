EXCLUSIVE: Lokesh Kanagaraj integrates LEO in LCU; Thalaivar 171 to be a standalone film

As we all know, Vijay starrer Leo is touted to be one of the biggest Tamil releases of 2023. Thalapathy Vijay has reunited with Lokesh Kanagaraj for the second time after Master, and there is immense excitement among moviegoers to know what's in store for them. While excited Vijay fans can't keep calm and are counting days until the release of Leo, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Vijay starrer Leo is very much a part of LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe).

Is Vijay's Leo a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe?

"The Cinematic Universe that Lokesh has created with his films Kaithi and Vikram witnessed a crossover of characters. Now, the third installment in the LCU is Leo and Lokesh along with Vijay is set to create one of the biggest cinematic moments in the history of Tamil cinema," revealed a source to Pinkvilla. Lokesh Kanagaraj has co-written the script with Rathna Kumar and Deeraj Vaidy and the project is backed by Seven Screen Studio and The Route.

However, the question of the moment is if Leo is a part of LCU, will the audience, at any point, ever get to witness Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Suriya, Karthi, and Fahadh Faasil together on the big screen? Only time will tell! We also heard that Fahadh Faasil, who played a secret agent in Kamal Haasan's Vikram, might also be a part of Leo.

Leo, also starring Trisha and Sanjay Dutt among others is set to release in theatres on October 19.

On a related note, Suriya, recently at an event, confirmed that the spin-off of Rolex's character from Vikram is in development. He mentioned that the director is expected to kick-start working on the same after the release of Leo. However, there is no official word regarding the same from the director yet.

About Thalaivar171

Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj has kick-started work on his upcoming film Thalaivar171. The film stars none other than Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role. Our sources have confirmed that Thalaivar171 will be a stand-alone film and is NOT a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe. This project is a dream come true for Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has always been a massive fan of Rajinikanth.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Lokesh Kanagaraj begins prep work for Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 171; Delays his acting plans

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE Leo update: Vijay starrer's audio launch to take place on September 30; Trisha, Sanjay Dutt to attend