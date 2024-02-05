Video: Thalapathy Vijay fans swarm in numbers to click a selfie with GOAT actor

Thalapathy Vijay is undeniably one of the biggest stars in South India, with a near unattainable fan following. The actor has always enjoyed the support of his fans, both through the ups and the downs.

Recently during the shooting of Thalapathy Vijay’s GOAT movie, fans arrived in numbers to witness a glimpse of their superstar. In the video shared online, Vijay could be seen taking a selfie video with the fans as they cheered and hooted for the actor. The actor smiled on as he acknowledged the love from his fans.

GOAT director Venkat Prabhu offered a different angle of the video, with his post on Twitter. Take a look at his post below.

Thalapathy Vijay embarks on a political journey

For the unaware, Thalapathy Vijay made an official announcement a few days ago, marking his entry into Tamil Nadu politics with his own party ‘Tamilaka Vetri Kazhagam’. The actor took to social media to share this news in the form of a long note.

How has the public reacted to Vijay’s political entry?

The general feeling surrounding Vijay’s political entry seems to be that of an overwhelmingly positive one. Fans of the actor, although a little heartbroken celebrated Vijay’s first step into his new journey as a politician.

Celebrities such as Anirudh Ravichander, Jawan director Atlee, Nelson Dilipkumar, Karthik Subbaraj, and GOAT producer Archana Kalapathi were just a few of many who took to social media to congratulate Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay on the work front

Owing to his now recent announcement, there have been a lot of questions regarding Vijay’s acting commitments. The actor is currently busy shooting for his next film GOAT, after which he is also expected to do one final project before his full dive into politics. However, fans are left in puzzlement as to the status of some highly anticipated projects such as a potential Leo 2 or Vijay’s further involvement in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. Will Vijay balance both, his acting career and political career like Pawan Kalyan and Kamal Haasan? Or will he embark on an eagle-eyed political mission? Only time will tell.

