Top 15 Best Hindi dubbed South Indian movies on Youtube, Netflix, and more; from Allu Arjun’s Race Gurram, Yash’s Masterpiece to Vijay’s Theri

Over the last few years, South Indian cinema has become a national phenomenon, attracting eyes from across the country. While South Indian cinema is best enjoyed in its local flavour, it is not easy for people up North to comprehend all the South Indian languages fluently. And as much as subtitles help, they can often distract viewers who crave a seamless movie-watching experience.

It is exactly for those viewers that Hindi dubbed South Indian films offer both, the richness of South Indian culture and, the comfort of the Hindi language. With that being said, let us take a look at the top 15 Hindi dubbed South-Indian films.

Top 15 best Hindi dubbed South Indian films on YouTube, Netflix and more

1. Hi Papa (2023)

Writer-Director: Shouryuv

Runtime: 2 hours 38 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

Cast: Nani, Mrunal Thakur, Kiara Khanna

Genre: Romance/Drama

Where to Watch: Netflix

What better way to start off the list than the 2023 instant classic Hi Papa? This film is a testament that romance is an undying genre and that it will live as long as love is alive.

Advertisement

2. Maaveeran (2023)

Writer-Director: Madonne Ashwin

Runtime: 2 hours 46 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Aditi Shankar, Sunil, Mysskin

Genre: Action/Thriller

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Maaveeran is originally a Tamil language superhero film, that has been dubbed into the Hindi language. It follows the story of a timid man, who gains unexpected superpowers that encourage him to challenge the system and fight against injustice.

3. Kantara (2022)

Writer-Director: Rishab Shetty

Runtime: 2 hours 30 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Cast: Rishab Shetty, Saptami Gowda, Kishore

Genre: Action/Thriller

Where to Watch: Netflix

A familiar tale set in an altogether unique cultural backdrop, Kantara is a mesmerizing and fantastical tale involving Gods, demigods, and humans, making it one of the best Hindi dubbed Kannada movies.

4. Lucifer (2019)

Writer: Murali Gopy

Director: Prithviraj Sukumaran

Runtime: 2 hours 54 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Cast: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Vivek Oberoi

Genre: Action/Thriller

Where to Watch: Sony Liv

One of the most successful Malayalam movies of all time, Lucifer is a strikingly impressive debut directorial from Prithviraj Sukumaran. Lucifer is undeniably one of the best Hindi dubbed South Indian movies on this list.

5. Thupparivaalan (2017)

Writer-Director: Mysskin

Runtime: 2 hours 31 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Cast: Vishal, Prasanna, Anu Emmanuel, Andrea Jeremiah

Genre: Action/Thriller

Where to Watch: Youtube

Originally available in Tamil, Thupparivaalan has been dubbed in Hindi and released as ‘Dashing Detective’. It is one of the rare well-exected detective thrillers in Indian cinema, with twists and turns that will keep even the best of Sherlocks scraping for clues

Advertisement

6. Chakravyuha (2016)

Writer-Director: M. Saravanan

Runtime: 2 hours 4 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

Cast: Puneeth Rajkumar, Rachita Ram, Arun Vijay

Genre: Action/Thriller

Where to Watch: YouTube

For fans of the late great Puneeth Rajkumar, Chakravyuha is a great Hindi dubbed option that is available for streaming online. It is the rebellious story of what happens when a college student decides to take matters into his own hands to solve the problems in his college.

7. Theri (2016)

Writer-Director: Atlee Kumar

Runtime: 2 hours 37 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Amy Jackson

Genre: Action/Thriller

Where to Watch: Youtube

Among the noteworthy collaborations between director Atlee and actor Thalapathy Vijay, Theri stands out for its commercial brilliance. Despite following a familiar storyline, the film has enough interesting moments to keep you hooked. The Hindi dubbing available on the Goldmines YouTube channel is crisp, making Theri one of the best Hindi dubbed South films.

8. Masterpiece (2015)

Writer-Director: Manju Mandavya

Runtime: 2 hours 38 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.1/10

Cast: Yash, Shanvi Srivastava,Suhasini Maniratnam

Genre: Action/Thriller

Where to Watch: Youtube

Before Yash’s meteroic rise to fame as Rocky Bhai, the actor used to consistently star in some entertaining commercial films, and Masterpiece is no less.

9. Yennai Arindhaal (2015)

Writer-Director: Gautam Vasudev Menon

Runtime: 2 hours 49 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

Cast: Ajith, Arun Vijay, Anushka Shetty, Trisha Krishnan

Genre: Action/Thriller

Where to Watch: YouTube

Advertisement

Yennai Arindhaal is originally a Tamil language cop drama, that has been dubbed in Hindi as ‘Satyadev The Fearless Cop’. Although it is a template revenge drama, the performances from Ajith and Arun Vijay, and the emotional connection with the story makes for great cinematic drama.

10. Race Gurram (2014)

Writer: Vakkantham Vamsi

Director: Surender Reddy

Runtime: 2 hours 43 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

Cast: Allu Arjun, Shruti Haasan, Prakash Raj, Shaam

Genre: Action/Comedy

Where to Watch: YouTube

One of the best commercial entertainers to ever be made in Telugu cinema, Race Gurram has been dubbed as Main Hoon Lucky The Racer. Hilarious comedic episodes, great songs and eccentric characters, the film is a perfect concoction of all things entertaining.

11. Nenokkadine (2014)

Writer-Director: Sukumar

Runtime: 2 hours 29 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8/10

Cast: Mahesh Babu, Kriti Sanon, Nassar, Siyaji Shinde

Genre: Action/Thriller

Where to Watch: YouTube

Nenokkadine, or ‘Ek Ka Dum’ as it is termed in its Hindi dubbed version, is fondly remembered as a cult classic now but was a failure upon its initial release. Perhaps the intricate plot and the complex storyline was too much for the Telugu audiences back then. But now, the Hindi audience seems to be embracing the film, with its Youtube version already garnering 20M+ views and counting.

12. Eega (2012)

Writer: Vijayendra Prasad

Director: SS Rajamouli

Runtime: 2 hours 25 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Cast: Nani, Samantha Ruth Prabhhu, Kichcha Sudeep

Genre: Action/Thriller

Where to Watch: YouTube

Advertisement

Many might be familiar with SS Rajamouli’s more recent works like Baahubali and RRR, and while those films are memorable in their own right, no film will quite top the audaciousness of Eega, or ‘Makkhi’ in Hindi. Firstly, to think of a plot where a housefly is the hero, and secondly, and more importantly to execute this vision so flawlessly.

13. Vedam (2010)

Writer-Director: Krish Jagarlamudi

Runtime: 2 hours 15 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Cast: Allu Arjun, Anushka Shetty, Manchu Manoj, Manoj Bajpayee

Genre: Action/Drama

Where to Watch: YouTube

Vedam is a Telugu language patriotic film, dubbed as ‘Antim Faisla’ in its Hindi dubbed version. It is just one of those rare films that can never be replicated again, and it features Allu Arjun in a role that defines his acting prowess.

14. Athadu (2005)

Writer-Director: Trivikram Srinivas

Runtime: 2 hours 52 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Cast: Mahesh Babu, Trisha Krishnan, Sonu Sood, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Prakash Raj

Genre: Thriller/Action

Where to Watch: YouTube

Athadu or ‘Cheetah: The Power of One’ is a genre-defining film from Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas. Its then Hollywood style action set pieces, familial drama and overall aesthetics make it one of the best Hindi dubbed South Indian movies available for streaming.

Advertisement

15. Anniyan (2005)

Writer-Director: Shankar

Runtime: 3 hours 1 minute

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Cast: Chiyaan Vikram, Sadha, Vivek, Prakash Raj

Genre: Action/Thriller

Where to Watch: YouTube

Anniyan is a Tamil language vigilante psychological thriller, that has been made available for the Hindi speaking audience in the form of its dubbed version, titled ‘Aparichit’. A man suffering from multipe personality disorder, embodies the role of a lawyer by day and a masked vigilante at night, exposing the weeds of society.