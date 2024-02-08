Top 15 Best Hindi dubbed South Indian movies on Youtube, Netflix, and more; from Allu Arjun’s Race Gurram, Yash’s Masterpiece to Vijay’s Theri
With South Indian films taking center stage over the last couple of years, let us look at 15 of the best Hindi-dubbed South Indian movies that everyone must watch.
Over the last few years, South Indian cinema has become a national phenomenon, attracting eyes from across the country. While South Indian cinema is best enjoyed in its local flavour, it is not easy for people up North to comprehend all the South Indian languages fluently. And as much as subtitles help, they can often distract viewers who crave a seamless movie-watching experience.
It is exactly for those viewers that Hindi dubbed South Indian films offer both, the richness of South Indian culture and, the comfort of the Hindi language. With that being said, let us take a look at the top 15 Hindi dubbed South-Indian films.
Top 15 best Hindi dubbed South Indian films on YouTube, Netflix and more
1. Hi Papa (2023)
- Writer-Director: Shouryuv
- Runtime: 2 hours 38 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.3/10
- Cast: Nani, Mrunal Thakur, Kiara Khanna
- Genre: Romance/Drama
- Where to Watch: Netflix
What better way to start off the list than the 2023 instant classic Hi Papa? This film is a testament that romance is an undying genre and that it will live as long as love is alive.
2. Maaveeran (2023)
- Writer-Director: Madonne Ashwin
- Runtime: 2 hours 46 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.4/10
- Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Aditi Shankar, Sunil, Mysskin
- Genre: Action/Thriller
- Where to Watch: Prime Video
Maaveeran is originally a Tamil language superhero film, that has been dubbed into the Hindi language. It follows the story of a timid man, who gains unexpected superpowers that encourage him to challenge the system and fight against injustice.
3. Kantara (2022)
- Writer-Director: Rishab Shetty
- Runtime: 2 hours 30 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.2/10
- Cast: Rishab Shetty, Saptami Gowda, Kishore
- Genre: Action/Thriller
- Where to Watch: Netflix
A familiar tale set in an altogether unique cultural backdrop, Kantara is a mesmerizing and fantastical tale involving Gods, demigods, and humans, making it one of the best Hindi dubbed Kannada movies.
4. Lucifer (2019)
- Writer: Murali Gopy
- Director: Prithviraj Sukumaran
- Runtime: 2 hours 54 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.5/10
- Cast: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Vivek Oberoi
- Genre: Action/Thriller
- Where to Watch: Sony Liv
One of the most successful Malayalam movies of all time, Lucifer is a strikingly impressive debut directorial from Prithviraj Sukumaran. Lucifer is undeniably one of the best Hindi dubbed South Indian movies on this list.
5. Thupparivaalan (2017)
- Writer-Director: Mysskin
- Runtime: 2 hours 31 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.5/10
- Cast: Vishal, Prasanna, Anu Emmanuel, Andrea Jeremiah
- Genre: Action/Thriller
- Where to Watch: Youtube
Originally available in Tamil, Thupparivaalan has been dubbed in Hindi and released as ‘Dashing Detective’. It is one of the rare well-exected detective thrillers in Indian cinema, with twists and turns that will keep even the best of Sherlocks scraping for clues
6. Chakravyuha (2016)
- Writer-Director: M. Saravanan
- Runtime: 2 hours 4 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 6.7/10
- Cast: Puneeth Rajkumar, Rachita Ram, Arun Vijay
- Genre: Action/Thriller
- Where to Watch: YouTube
For fans of the late great Puneeth Rajkumar, Chakravyuha is a great Hindi dubbed option that is available for streaming online. It is the rebellious story of what happens when a college student decides to take matters into his own hands to solve the problems in his college.
7. Theri (2016)
- Writer-Director: Atlee Kumar
- Runtime: 2 hours 37 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.3/10
- Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Amy Jackson
- Genre: Action/Thriller
- Where to Watch: Youtube
Among the noteworthy collaborations between director Atlee and actor Thalapathy Vijay, Theri stands out for its commercial brilliance. Despite following a familiar storyline, the film has enough interesting moments to keep you hooked. The Hindi dubbing available on the Goldmines YouTube channel is crisp, making Theri one of the best Hindi dubbed South films.
8. Masterpiece (2015)
- Writer-Director: Manju Mandavya
- Runtime: 2 hours 38 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 6.1/10
- Cast: Yash, Shanvi Srivastava,Suhasini Maniratnam
- Genre: Action/Thriller
- Where to Watch: Youtube
Before Yash’s meteroic rise to fame as Rocky Bhai, the actor used to consistently star in some entertaining commercial films, and Masterpiece is no less.
9. Yennai Arindhaal (2015)
- Writer-Director: Gautam Vasudev Menon
- Runtime: 2 hours 49 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.3/10
- Cast: Ajith, Arun Vijay, Anushka Shetty, Trisha Krishnan
- Genre: Action/Thriller
- Where to Watch: YouTube
Yennai Arindhaal is originally a Tamil language cop drama, that has been dubbed in Hindi as ‘Satyadev The Fearless Cop’. Although it is a template revenge drama, the performances from Ajith and Arun Vijay, and the emotional connection with the story makes for great cinematic drama.
10. Race Gurram (2014)
- Writer: Vakkantham Vamsi
- Director: Surender Reddy
- Runtime: 2 hours 43 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.3/10
- Cast: Allu Arjun, Shruti Haasan, Prakash Raj, Shaam
- Genre: Action/Comedy
- Where to Watch: YouTube
One of the best commercial entertainers to ever be made in Telugu cinema, Race Gurram has been dubbed as Main Hoon Lucky The Racer. Hilarious comedic episodes, great songs and eccentric characters, the film is a perfect concoction of all things entertaining.
11. Nenokkadine (2014)
- Writer-Director: Sukumar
- Runtime: 2 hours 29 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8/10
- Cast: Mahesh Babu, Kriti Sanon, Nassar, Siyaji Shinde
- Genre: Action/Thriller
- Where to Watch: YouTube
Nenokkadine, or ‘Ek Ka Dum’ as it is termed in its Hindi dubbed version, is fondly remembered as a cult classic now but was a failure upon its initial release. Perhaps the intricate plot and the complex storyline was too much for the Telugu audiences back then. But now, the Hindi audience seems to be embracing the film, with its Youtube version already garnering 20M+ views and counting.
12. Eega (2012)
- Writer: Vijayendra Prasad
- Director: SS Rajamouli
- Runtime: 2 hours 25 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.7/10
- Cast: Nani, Samantha Ruth Prabhhu, Kichcha Sudeep
- Genre: Action/Thriller
- Where to Watch: YouTube
Many might be familiar with SS Rajamouli’s more recent works like Baahubali and RRR, and while those films are memorable in their own right, no film will quite top the audaciousness of Eega, or ‘Makkhi’ in Hindi. Firstly, to think of a plot where a housefly is the hero, and secondly, and more importantly to execute this vision so flawlessly.
13. Vedam (2010)
- Writer-Director: Krish Jagarlamudi
- Runtime: 2 hours 15 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.1/10
- Cast: Allu Arjun, Anushka Shetty, Manchu Manoj, Manoj Bajpayee
- Genre: Action/Drama
- Where to Watch: YouTube
Vedam is a Telugu language patriotic film, dubbed as ‘Antim Faisla’ in its Hindi dubbed version. It is just one of those rare films that can never be replicated again, and it features Allu Arjun in a role that defines his acting prowess.
14. Athadu (2005)
- Writer-Director: Trivikram Srinivas
- Runtime: 2 hours 52 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.2/10
- Cast: Mahesh Babu, Trisha Krishnan, Sonu Sood, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Prakash Raj
- Genre: Thriller/Action
- Where to Watch: YouTube
Athadu or ‘Cheetah: The Power of One’ is a genre-defining film from Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas. Its then Hollywood style action set pieces, familial drama and overall aesthetics make it one of the best Hindi dubbed South Indian movies available for streaming.
15. Anniyan (2005)
- Writer-Director: Shankar
- Runtime: 3 hours 1 minute
- IMDB Rating: 8.1/10
- Cast: Chiyaan Vikram, Sadha, Vivek, Prakash Raj
- Genre: Action/Thriller
- Where to Watch: YouTube
Anniyan is a Tamil language vigilante psychological thriller, that has been made available for the Hindi speaking audience in the form of its dubbed version, titled ‘Aparichit’. A man suffering from multipe personality disorder, embodies the role of a lawyer by day and a masked vigilante at night, exposing the weeds of society.