During the promotional event of a film, veteran Tamil filmmaker and Thalapathy Vijay's father S A Chandrasekhar recalled a phone call conversation with a renowned director. This is what he had to say, “I watched the first copy of a film 5 days before its release. I called up the director and told him that the first half of the film was superb and that people should learn how to make a film from you. The director was also listening to me patiently up to this point. But as soon as I mentioned the flaws in the second half, the director told me that he was eating, and he immediately hung up the phone."

Although S A Chandrasekhar did not mention the director’s name or mention his son’s film Leo, things became all too clear when he said this: “I told the director that the whole portion of the rituals and the sacrifices would not work, especially the concept of sacrificing one’s own son. But the director did not listen to me. After the film was released, everybody had the same complaints regarding the film.”

Adding to his rant, the veteran director said, “These days nobody has the courage or the maturity to accept when they are wrong. They just think that they are always right.”

Watch the video below

Other times Thalapathy Vijay’s father involved himself in controversy

This is not the first time that Thalapathy Vijay’s father S.A Chandrasekhar has involved himself in controversy. The director has also not been on great terms with his son Vijay over the last few years, due to various reasons. A year ago, Vijay also moved to court to file a case against his parents for misusing the actor’s stardom for their own gains.

A couple of years ago, S.A Chandrasekhar openly admitted as well that Vijay and he were not on good terms. But, the father-son duo seem to have sorted out their differences since. Whether or not this recent news of his father lashing out at Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj will cause further strain in their relationship is to be seen.

