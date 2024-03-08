When Will Suits: LA Filming Take Place? Lex Scott Davis Spills On Spinoff As She Attends ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards 2024

For fans of Suits, the production team has planned a few surprises, which Lex Scott Davis recently discussed during the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood event.

The enthusiastic actress shared some details about the spinoff, Suits L.A., and also mentioned the filming dates. Let's hear directly from Scott Davis about what the new drama has in store for its fans.

Lex Scott Davis about Suits L.A.

Lex Scott Davis recently appeared on the red carpet at the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood event. During an interview with PEOPLE, she provided updates on her upcoming series.

"So [Suits] has this resurgence that everyone's excited about. And so, the news about dropping Suits L. A. is just, it's going crazy," stated the Son of the South actress.

When asked about the filming schedule for Suits L.A., the Rebel actress said, "There is a pilot script, and that's what we'll be filming in April."

Expressing her enthusiasm, Davis added, "Fingers crossed that the pilot gets a series order. But, I'm pretty excited. Pretty sure we'll get our series order, for sure."

While sharing her excitement, Scott Davis also teased that viewers might "maybe" experience "some sort of rollover from the original cast," adding, "It's not impossible. I would love that myself if there was, but we'll see. You never know."

Lex Scott Davis in Suits L.A.

Last month, it was announced that the Sweet Girl star had been cast in the upcoming Suits spinoff. In this legal and courtroom drama series, the 33-year-old will play the role of Erica Rollins, described by Deadline as a "savvy and strong-willed rising star."

The report also noted that Suits L.A. is not a revival or a reboot but an extension of the Suits franchise, introducing "new characters in a new location" to the audience.

The new show will follow Stephen Amell's character, Ted Black, a former New York-based federal prosecutor who "has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles," according to the logline.

The series will also depict Amell joining forces with his old friend Stuart Lane, played by Josh McDermitt, to establish a new firm called Black Lane Law. Together, Lane and Black will specialize in criminal and entertainment law.

