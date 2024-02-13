Will Characters From Original Suits Show Appear On Suits: LA Spinoff? Patrick J Adams And Gabriel Macht Weigh In

After Suits witnessed revived viewership across Netflix and Peacock in 2023 and topped the Nielsen chart for most parts of the year, a pilot for Suits: LA, the spinoff of the OG legal drama was ordered at NBC.

With the news of the Suits spin-off making the headlines in high-profile tabloids, fans had one question to ask. Will any of the original suits cast make an appearance or reprise their roles in the new endeavor? Well, for those fans, we may or may not have an answer below. Suits cast Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams reunited for a Super Bowl commercial that aired on Sunday, February 11. During the filming of the gig, The Hollywood Reporter got a hold of the two stars and managed to pry some information out of them. Here's what they said;

Some Suits characters could come back on Suits: LA?

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Suits: L.A. will involve an entirely new batch of lawyers with Ted Black, a former prosecutor turned firm owner leading them. That being said, Adams and Macht, who played Mike Ross and Harvey Specter in the original, told THR that there is a possibility that some of the Suits characters may actually make a return.

“I mean I think it's in a world where some characters could in fact come [back],” Macht said. “The Suits-iverse as it's referred to,” Adams added. However, the duo made it clear that they haven't yet been asked to appear in Suits: L.A.

Be that as may, the best closer in L.A. and his associate did not hesitate to share advice for the new lawyers of the franchise who are yet to be cast. “Wear comfortable shoes,” Adams quipped, while Macht added, “If they can get their hands on a digital device where that can take dialogue and download it to a little chip and stick it in their head, it might be a lot easier for them to say the words every day.”

“I had no problem with that, so I don't know what you're talking about,” Adams playfully remarked before getting serious. “It's a marathon, not a sprint, and you're going to have a ball because Aaron’s a great writer, and they’re good people to make a show with,” he said.

Everything to know about Suits: L.A

“Ted’s firm is at a crisis point, and to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved,” the official logline of Suits: L.A. reads.

While a cast is yet to be confirmed, the production for the show is scheduled to begin in Vancouver in late March.

Suits starring Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Meghan Markle, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, and more aired for nine seasons between 2011 and 2019 and is available to stream on Netflix and Peacock.

