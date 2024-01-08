Patrick J. Adams would be more than happy to come back for a Suits spin-off with Meghan Markle; calls her a 'fantastic actress'

Patrick J. Adams, known for his role in Suits, expressed enthusiasm about the prospect of working with former co-star Meghan Markle again. Adams, attending the 2024 Golden Globes, praised Meghan's acting skills and welcomed her return to the industry.

Patrick J. Adams looks forward to the Suits spin-off with Meghan Markle

When asked about a spinoff alongside the royal, Patrick J. Adams eagerly endorsed the idea, suggesting a setting in Seattle for their characters, Mike and Rachel. Patrick exclusively told E! News chief correspondent Keltie Knight at the 2024 Golden Globes on Jan. 7, "I think Meghan is a fantastic actress," he added, "We'd be lucky to have her back in the industry."

When asked about his thoughts on whether he'd return alongside the royal for a spinoff? James said, "Let's go, I'd do it," he shared. "I'm ready. Mike and Rachel in Seattle." The actor expressed, "I'm totally astounded it's found a second life," the actor continued. "I feel honored. When you walk away from a show, you think that's it and you're going to move on to something else and just to know that a whole new generation of people are finding it and loving it—loving it almost more than they loved it the first time around, it's incredible."

Adams and other co-stars, including Gabriel Macht, attended the award show and expressed gratitude for the show's resurgence. Patrick attributed the series' success to Netflix's streaming, reigniting global interest. Macht reflected on the impact of Netflix making Suits accessible globally. Patrick said, "We love working together, sometimes, we take a break. After we do like three things in a row, we take maybe a year off—but we make good work fellows."

During the ceremony, Adams and Macht, presenting an award, shared humorous remarks about the anxiety of waiting for recognition. The two were joined by Gina Torres and Sarah Rafferty, creating a mini Suits reunion on stage. Adams said, “There’s nothing more dramatic or anxiety-inducing than waiting all night to hear that your category has finally arrived.” Adams then added, “Yes, that’s true. It’s hard to imagine having to wait so long to see your show get that kind of recognition.”

Suits continue to stream on Netflix and Peacock, and with talks of a spinoff, fans remain excited about potential new developments in the beloved series.