'That girl married that prince': Patrick J.Adams jokes about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry amidst Suits viewership breaking records

2023 is the year when no one was expecting the surge of Suits' viewership. But the day Netflix got the streaming license of the show, there was no going back. As soon as the viewers tuned in, they knew that this was a long-time commitment. With the success of the show, the Pearson Spin-off also got a revival on Peacock. In the latest development of the story, Patrick J Adam, the actor who plays the role of Mike Ross in the story, takes to Instagram to take a dig at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Here is everything to know about the little tease.

Patrick J Adams takes a dig at Meghan Markle

This week, Adams made it clear that he too was a part of the Suits wave that was overtaking the world. With a lot of the castmates getting active on social media, Patrick also took his chance to bank on all the fame. Thus, he took to Instagram to change his bio from his information to more about Meghan Markle. And now, his bio reads 'The guy from that show you’re watching on that app because that girl married that prince.' This witty reference drew the attention of eagle-eyed fans, who appreciated Adams' humor.

Before this, his bio on Twitter, now X, was also a witty post. This one was 'Gentleman, rogue, scholar, guy from Suits … just not in that order.' However, even this has changed to a shorter version now. The new bio reads 'I was on that show once.' Fans continue to talk about his witty way of introducing himself.

More on Patrick and Meghan's friendship

In the wake of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to step back from their royal duties in 2020 and their move to California in 2021, Patrick J. Adams has remained a supportive friend. He publicly defended Meghan when she faced allegations of bullying royal staff in March 2021, emphasizing her kindness and cooperative nature during their years working together on Suits. For now, there is no future announcement for Suits Season 10. All updates on this will be mentioned right here. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

