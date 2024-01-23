What will Meghan Markle's next acting gig after Suits be? Here's what we know

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is rumored to be contemplating a return to acting, creating waves of anticipation among her fans. The buzz suggests that Markle might step back into the spotlight with a reboot of her popular TV series Suits. The news has stirred both excitement and speculation among netizens about the proper on-screen comeback of Meghan who is now a member of the British royal family.

Will Meghna Markle make her acting comeback in 2024?

Markle gained global recognition for her role as Rachel Zane in Suits, and now, there's talk of her potentially reprising her character in a reboot, but with a twist. The character in question is Erica, a career-focused woman in her 30s known for her intelligence, as per GeoTV . PR expert Matt Yanofsky sees this as a strategic move, stating that casting Meghan would undoubtedly create headlines worldwide. “There's dozens of women in Hollywood who could play that role. However, casting Meghan would create guaranteed headlines across the world," Yanofsky remarked.

However, the question arises whether the Duchess is ready for the demands of a regular shooting schedule, considering her recent podcast experience. Yanofsky added, “Does Meghan want to work this much and go to a set every week? Based on what happened with her podcast, she likely doesn't want such a stressful, time-consuming job."

Another PR expert, Ryan McCormick, suggests that Markle could "consider a lower fee in exchange for some creative control over her character." He emphasizes the importance of Erica embodying Meghan's positive values, providing a platform for the Duchess to showcase her acting talents fully. He stated, “In order for this to be a win for Meghan, "Erica" should embody some of her positive values and mannerisms. Aaron Korsh could also help the Duchess of Sussex by writing scenes that allow the full scale of her acting talents to be seen and present her character as deserving of empathy."

Revisiting Meghan Markle's decision to quit acting

This potential return to acting comes after Meghan Markle bid farewell to her acting career in 2017. During an interview with BBC News , Markle explained her decision to step away from the screen after seven seasons of Suits. She emphasized that leaving acting wasn't about giving something up but rather embracing change and a new chapter in her life, as she married Prince Harry to become a British royal.

Meghan Markle spoke about the excitement of transitioning out of her career and redirecting her energy toward causes that were close to her heart, stating, “What’s been really exciting, as we talk about this as the transition out of my career... is that the causes that have been very important to me, I can focus even more energy on. You realize that as you have access or a voice that people are willing to listen to, [it comes with] a lot of responsibility, which I take seriously.”

The Duchess expressed her eagerness to learn more about different communities and organizations in the UK, aligning with causes she was passionate about. Her decision to leave acting was driven by a desire to focus on philanthropy and working alongside Prince Harry. “I don’t see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change. It’s a new chapter. And keep in mind I’ve been working on my show for seven years. We were very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series. For me, once we hit the 100-episode marker, I thought, I have ticked this box and I feel really proud of the work we’ve done there and now it’s time to work as a team with [Harry]," she commented.

Now as Meghan and Prince Harry navigate the challenges of their lives as they relocate to America after stepping down as working royals, it is safe to assume that the Duchess of Sussex may contemplate her acting comeback. While her acting days may not be entirely behind her, any potential return would likely be a carefully considered decision, something which has attracted a careful eye from both fans and critics alike.

