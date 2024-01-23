Why Meghan Markle Might Never Return To Suits As Rachel Zane?

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is contemplating a return to acting, but not just for any role. The buzz in Hollywood suggests that she's eyeing roles that could potentially land her prestigious awards.

Selective choices in Tinseltown

In her pursuit of career progression, Markle is expected to be discerning about the projects she takes on. PR expert Lynn Carratt states, "While she enjoyed her time in Suits, life has moved on for her." The Duchess, known for her role in the legal drama, is rumored to be considering a new project crafted by Suits creator Aaron Korsh. However, Carratt believes a reprisal of her former TV show is unlikely.

No reunion vibes at the Golden Globes

Markle's absence from the 'Suits reunion' at the Golden Globes raised eyebrows. Carratt reveals, "She played no part, and reportedly, none of the cast has her phone number anymore." This indicates a shift in dynamics, reinforcing the idea that Markle is exploring avenues beyond the familiar corridors of her previous television stint.

According to Carratt, returning to a show like Suits might not align with Markle's aspirations. The PR expert emphasizes, "As an actress, you want to challenge yourself and take on very different roles.” Markle's potential comeback seems to be driven by the quest for roles that push her boundaries and potentially lead to accolades in the competitive realm of Hollywood.

Previous hints at a Hollywood comeback

Royal biographer Emily Andrews highlighted three noteworthy signs pointing towards Meghan's Hollywood return. Firstly, her visible outings in Los Angeles, where she was spotted enjoying a day out with a friend in Santa Barbara, indicate a readiness to embrace public life again. Smiling and laughing in paparazzi shots, she seems aware of her "commercial value."

Secondly, the former actress's active pursuit of business interests, reportedly collaborating with the Hollywood agency WME, underscores her commitment to a career relaunch. Andrews emphasized Meghan's decision to live a more open life, hinting at a potential shift in her public persona.

Lastly, rumors circulating about Meghan being in contact with "big-name directors and producers" in Hollywood suggest a flurry of offers after signing with WME in April last year. This aligns with reports of a new money-making venture in the works, with WME aiming to maximize Meghan Markle’s potential in collaboration with her.

