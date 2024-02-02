Suits Spinoff On Its Way? NBC Universal Orders Suits: LA Pilot; See When The Production Starts

The Suits spinoff, Suits: LA, has received the green light to proceed, as NBCUniversal issues a pilot order. Production is set to begin in the first half of 2024. Suits: LA now has an official synopsis, and details are unpacked below.

Suits: LA - Premise and Other Details

The new iteration of the cult legal drama will have no ties to the previous flagship show or its spinoff Pearson. The story of Suits: LA will instead center around Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York. Here’s what the official logline of the show reads.

“Ted Black, a former prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point and to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.”

OG Suits writer Aaron Korsh is attached to the project as a writer and executive producer, alongside Dave Barties, Doug Liman, and Glen Klein. Victoria Mahoney, known for Grey’s Anatomy, will direct and executive produce. Production is slated to commence in Vancouver this March, aiming for a late 2024 or 2025 premiere. Casting details for the show are yet to be made public.

Suits' breakthrough streaming in 2023

As the creators gear up for the forthcoming spin-off series of Suits, the original show continues to maintain a robust viewership on streaming platforms since concluding in 2019.

The initial series, which spanned nine seasons from 2011 to 2019 on the USA Network, was recently added to Netflix and is also available on Peacock. Accumulating streaming figures from both platforms, the series consistently topped Nielsen’s chart for several weeks, ultimately earning the title of the most-streamed show of 2023.

Suits featured a stellar cast including Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman, Meghan Markle, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty, and more in key roles.

