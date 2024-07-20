Where Did Richard Simmons' Funeral Take Place? All We Know About His Last Rights As Beloved Fitness Guru Is Laid To Rest

Trigger warning: This article references death

Beloved fitness guru Richard Simmons was laid to rest in a private funeral ceremony in Los Angeles on Friday, July 19. Simmons' long-time publicist, Tom Estey, released a statement on behalf of the late icon's brother, Lenny, saying, “Our cherished Dicky was laid to rest this morning, surrounded by family and close friends. We appreciate your ongoing love and support during this challenging time.”

Simmons died on Saturday, July 13, a day after celebrating his 76th birthday. TMZ reported that he was buried at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary, citing a death certificate it obtained. The cause of Simmons' death was not specified, and the certificate noted that his manner of death is still under investigation.

Law enforcement not pursuing Simmons’ death as foul play

On Thursday, July 18, a police source with knowledge of the investigation told People that the LAPD is “not pursuing the investigation as if foul play was involved at this point.”

Simmons was found unresponsive on the morning of Saturday, July 13, in his LA home after reportedly suffering a fall in his bathroom the night before. He had refused to get medical help despite being urged by his housekeeper, according to TMZ. The same housekeeper found him the next morning, when he was pronounced dead.

Simmons had been away from the spotlight for nearly a decade before he died. However, he was still in touch with his fans. He reportedly wrote letters and emails to his admirers and helped them in whatever way possible, his brother Lenny noted to People following Simmons’ demise.

Richard Simmons’ enduring legacy

Simmons first became known in the late 1970s with appearances on talk and game shows. In 1988, he released his Sweatin’ to the Oldies workout videos and went on to become a fitness icon. The Richard Simmons Show earned two Daytime Emmys for Best Direction and Best Talk Show, and Simmons became well known for his goofy and upbeat persona.

This March, Simmons revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer. He asked his followers to live their lives to the fullest every single day and count their blessings while detailing the procedure he underwent to get rid of the cancer cells. Two days before his death, Simmons spoke to People, telling the outlet he was working on a Broadway show about his life.

