‘Up Above Smiling’: Late Richard Simmon’s Family Thanks Admirers For Support In New Statement After His Death

Richard Simmons was regarded as one of the most valued fitness gurus around the globe. The legend passed away recently, a day after his 76th birthday. Following the shocking event, his family has issued a new statement that addresses his fans and followers.

Simmons was one of the greatest fitness gurus, and as per his brother, he also loved to provide help.

The statement by Richard Simmons’ family

Last week, on July 13, a piece of news gripped many sports enthusiasts and movie stars with shock. It was of the passing away of Richard Simmons. While a lot of people had turned up showing respect for the late fitness icon, his family has come forth to address all of his admirers with a new statement.

The longtime publicist of Simmons, Tom Estey, issued that statement from his family to PEOPLE on July 16, 2024.

“The Simmons family is overwhelmed and beyond grateful for the outpouring of love shown to our beloved Dicky,” the statement read.

The family further added, “He is up above, smiling down at all of you.”

Simmons’ family made a point that there would be no further words from them at the moment. However, they asked the media and publications to respect the memory of Richard Simmons and let them have private time to mourn their loss, which they need at present.

Lenny, who is the brother of Simmons, spoke to the above-stated publication hours after the news spread, stating that he doesn’t want people to feel sad as they have lost Richard, but instead remember him for the joy he had and the love that Simmons brought to a lot of lives.

Lenny added to his words that his late brother actually cared for people and that he continually tried to offer help to many people by either calling them or at least writing or emailing them.

Adding more, Lenny mentioned that his brother was super excited to witness the new venture he was working on and asked to respect the family in these tough times.

Richard Simmons before his death

Speaking to PEOPLE, two days prior to his death, Richard Simmons spoke of how he wanted to celebrate his birthday. The interview was published on Friday, July 12, on the birthday of the legend.

He noted that it was a simple plan, maintaining that he is a vegetarian and hence instead of a cake, a zucchini might be used on which he will blow the candle.

The fitness star also stated that he felt good at the time of his interview. In his final days, Richard Simmons decided to have a private life.

