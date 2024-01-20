Where To Stream Queen Bees Movie? Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Ellen Burstyn Film

The 2021 movie, Queen Bees is about the elderly and their struggle to stay viable in the light of deteriorating physical conditions. The movie was produced by Astute Films and was released by Gravitas Ventures. Michael Lembeck directed the film, while Donald Martin is the screenwriter, who was nominated for the 2022 Humanitas Prize for this movie.

Netflix USA is now offering the movie, which was unavailable on other streaming platforms during its theatrical release in June 2021. The streaming giant acquired its rights after over two years, but the movie is only available in the US due to geo-specific bindings.

Where can Queen Bees be streamed?

Although Netflix has acquired the streaming rights for the movie, Queen Bees, it will not be available in all regions. The geo-specific terms make the movie unavailable for Netflix subscribers outside the United States. The movie was added to the streamer’s newly acquired watch list on January 17, 2024. Since Netflix subscribers in other regions cannot access the movie, Amazon DVDs may release a paid version, recommending viewers to buy DVDs or rent the movie on Amazon.

The movie made more than $375,000 in the opening weekend and racked up another $284,000 in the second weekend. The movie received mixed reviews based on a weighted average of 52 out of 100 given by Metacritic and 5.5/10 from Rotten Tomatoes, whose consensus read, "Queen Bees gives some phenomenal actors a too-rare chance to take center stage – it’s just a shame about that patchy script.”

Ellen Burstyn, Loretta Devine, and James Caan deliver convincing performances, while Jane Curtin's Janet and Christopher Lloyd's Arthur are relatable, making this PG-13-rated one-hour, 41-minute show a must-watch.

What is Queen Bees about?

Queen Bees tells the story of Helen, who finds herself reluctantly settling into a retirement home for the elderly. After a kitchen fire leaves her home in need of repairs, Helen is forced to move into Pine Grove. Although she struggles to adjust to her new surroundings, she eventually finds solace in playing bridge and forming a close bond with fellow resident Dan.

Helen, played by Ellen Burstyn, struggles with fitting in with the Queen Bees, led by Janet, played by Jane Curtin. However, playing bridge brings her closer to Sally, played by Loretta Devine. Her relationship with Janet improves when Janet learns Dan was appointed by the facility manager to make Helen feel at home.

Helen, on the other hand, doesn't support her blossoming romantic feelings for Dan to remain faithful to her deceased husband. Janet reveals the truth to Laura, Helen's daughter, who then tells her mother. After discovering the truth about Dan, Helen decides to end their relationship. In response, Dan returns the salary and departs from the place.

Persuaded by her new friends in the facility, Helen arrives at the residential address given by Dan only to find another woman there. However, she soon finds out that she's Dan’s sister, and Helen and Dan reconcile. The movie ends with Helen’s marriage to Dan and the two planning to stay together in the Pine Grove retirement facility.

