Who Are Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied's Kids? All About Their Children As Exes Reportedly Focusing On Being 'Best Co-Parents' Amid Divorce

Natalie Portman, a mother of two, shares the parenting responsibilities of her son, Aleph, and daughter, Amalia, with her former husband, Benjamin Millepied. The couple, who were married for 11 years, finalized their divorce in February 2024 after separating in July 2023.

"[Natalie's] biggest priority has been ensuring a smooth transition for her children," shared a source close to the exes in March 2024 with PEOPLE. "She and Ben really love their kids and are equally focused on being the best co-parents they can be. Nothing is more important."

Let's take a look at Natalie's two kids,

Aleph, 12

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied's first child, Aleph, was born on June 14, 2011. Reflecting on her early years of motherhood, Portman credited Aleph for instilling patience in her. The mother-son duo shares a love for sports, with Aleph excelling as a "ferocious soccer player." Notably, he is a fan of Angel City FC, an expansion team in the National Women's Soccer League, of which Portman is a founder and majority owner.

Amalia, 7

Born on February 22, 2017, Amalia is the couple's second child. Portman, who initially revealed her pregnancy at the Venice Film Festival in 2016, embraced motherhood with Amalia by writing her own children's book, "Natalie Portman's Fables." The actress and activist highlighted her children's affinity for animals and their fascination with the platypus during a visit to Australia. In a Mother's Day post, Portman expressed gratitude for her kids, emphasizing the joy they bring to her life.

Despite the challenges of their divorce, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied remain committed to prioritizing their children's well-being. The couple, who finalized their divorce in France, has navigated the separation by focusing on co-parenting and establishing a "new normal." Portman's dedication to protecting her children's privacy and providing a stable environment reflects her strength and resilience in the face of adversity.

