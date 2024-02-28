Top 10 Popular Natalie Portman Movies You Must Watch

Natalie Portman, acclaimed for her versatile performances, has graced audiences with a diverse array of memorable roles across various genres. From her breakout role as Mathilda in Léon: The Professional to her haunting portrayal of Nina Sayers in Black Swan, Portman's talent has earned her critical acclaim and numerous accolades. She has also impressed in blockbuster hits like the Star Wars prequel trilogy and showcased her dramatic prowess in films such as Jackie and V for Vendetta. With an extensive list of Natalie Portman movies spanning from her young days in Hollywood to her recent endeavors, she has left an indelible mark in the film industry.

Top 10 Natalie Portman movies you must watch

1. Vox Lux (7 December 2018)

In the film Vox Lux, Natalie Portman shines in her role as Celeste, a pop sensation navigating the highs and lows of fame amidst personal turmoil. Portman's portrayal captures Celeste's journey from a survivor of tragedy to an iconic figure grappling with inner demons. Through Portman's nuanced performance, audiences witness Celeste's transformation, offering a poignant exploration of the pressures of celebrity. Vox Lux showcases Portman's talent and film's compelling narrative, making it a must-watch for those intrigued by the complexities of fame and the human experience.

2. V for Vendetta (17 March 2006)

In V for Vendetta, young Natalie Portman takes on the captivating role of Evey Hammond, a character thrust into a dystopian world dominated by a totalitarian regime. Portman's portrayal resonates deeply as she navigates Evey's transformation from a frightened citizen to a bold rebel, standing alongside the enigmatic vigilante V. The film, recognized for its powerful exploration of themes like political oppression and individual freedom, highlights Portman's acting prowess and the enduring relevance of the narrative. With its thought-provoking storyline and Portman's compelling performance, V for Vendetta stands out as a noteworthy addition to the repertoire of Natalie Portman movies, especially for those interested in her early career and her impactful roles in cinema.

3. Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith (May 19, 2005)

Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith features Natalie Portman reprising her role as Padmé Amidala, former queen and senator of Naboo. Portman's performance highlights Padmé's emotional journey as she grapples with love, loss, and betrayal amidst the rise of the Galactic Empire. Her portrayal adds depth to the character's complexity, showcasing Padmé's strength and resilience in the face of adversity. With its epic scope and iconic moments, Revenge of the Sith solidifies Portman's place in the Star Wars saga and continues to captivate audiences with its timeless storytelling and thrilling action sequences.

4. Jackie (2 December 2016)

Jackie features Natalie Portman in a mesmerizing portrayal of Jacqueline Kennedy, the iconic First Lady of the United States. Portman's performance brings depth and authenticity to Jackie's grief and resilience in the aftermath of President John F. Kennedy's assassination. Through her nuanced portrayal, Portman captures Jackie's grace under pressure and her struggle to preserve her husband's legacy while navigating her own grief and public scrutiny. Jackie showcases Portman's talent and the film's compelling exploration of history, making it a must-watch for audiences interested in the personal side of political figures and the human experience.

5. Annihilation (23 February 2018)

Annihilation stars Natalie Portman as Lena, a biologist who embarks on a dangerous expedition into a mysterious and rapidly expanding phenomenon known as The Shimmer. Portman's performance captivates audiences as she delves into Lena's complex emotions of guilt, grief, and determination to uncover the truth about her husband's disappearance inside The Shimmer. Through Portman's portrayal, viewers are drawn into a surreal and haunting world filled with eerie landscapes and bizarre mutations. Annihilation showcases Portman's talent and the film's thought-provoking exploration of the unknown, making it a must-watch for fans of science fiction and psychological thrillers.

6. Closer (December 3, 2004)

Closer features Natalie Portman in a compelling role as Alice, a young woman entangled in a complex web of love, desire, and betrayal. Portman's performance resonates as she navigates the intricate dynamics of relationships, portraying Alice's vulnerability and resilience with authenticity. Through her nuanced portrayal, Portman captivates audiences with the character's emotional depth and inner turmoil. Closer showcases Portman's talent and the film's exploration of the complexities of modern romance, making it a captivating watch for those intrigued by intense drama and raw human emotions.

7. Black Swan (December 3, 2010)

In Black Swan, Natalie Portman delivers a mesmerizing performance as Nina Sayers, a talented but fragile ballet dancer vying for the lead role in Swan Lake. Portman's portrayal captivates audiences as she embodies Nina's descent into obsession and madness, blurring the lines between reality and delusion. Through her haunting performance, Portman explores the dark depths of Nina's psyche, showcasing her struggle for perfection and the destructive forces that consume her. Black Swan showcases Portman's unparalleled talent and the film's gripping exploration of ambition, identity, and the pursuit of artistic excellence, making it a must-watch for fans of psychological thrillers.

8. May December (March 1, 2024)

May December, available on Netflix, swiftly garnered acclaim upon its release. Directed by Haynes, the film follows a married couple, portrayed by Julianne Moore and Charles Melton, facing scrutiny as a Hollywood actress, played by Natalie Portman, delves into their past for a film. Portman delivers a standout performance, alongside Moore's excellence, while Melton surprises as a breakthrough star. Loosely inspired by real events, the film bravely explores uncomfortable themes of grooming, earning its place among the best of 2023 cinema despite its unsettling nature.

9. Heat (December 15, 1995)

In Heat, Natalie Portman plays Lauren Gustafson, the troubled stepdaughter of Al Pacino's character, Detective Vincent Hanna. Although her role is relatively minor compared to the central characters, Portman's portrayal adds emotional depth to the film's narrative. Lauren's struggles with her family dynamics and her relationship with her mother provide poignant moments amidst the intense drama unfolding between Pacino and De Niro's characters. While not a leading role, Portman's performance contributes to the overall richness of Heat and showcases her versatility as an actress.

10. Thor (April 29, 2011)

Natalie Portman portrays Jane Foster, an astrophysicist and Thor's love interest, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Across Thor, Thor: The Dark World, and the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, Portman's character evolves from a scientist aiding Thor's Earthly journey to wielding the power of Thor herself. Her portrayal adds depth to the character's arc, from her initial encounters with the God of Thunder to her eventual transformation into the Mighty Thor. Portman's return in Thor: Love and Thunder promises an exciting new chapter for Jane Foster, marking a significant development in her role within the superhero franchise.

