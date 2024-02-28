Natalie Portman Dating History: From Jake Gyllenhaal To Benjamin Millepied

Natalie Portman, renowned for her stellar performances in films like Black Swan and Star Wars, has managed to keep her dating history relatively private. However, the whispers of her relationships with Hollywood's elite have not escaped the public eye. Join us as we delve into the nuanced dating timeline of Natalie Portman, from the early 2000s to the recent headlines surrounding her separation from Benjamin Millepied in 2023.

Portman's commitment to her craft has often overshadowed her personal life, but her dating history reveals connections with more than a few former co-stars. Her marriage to Benjamin Millepied, whom she met on the set of Black Swan, lasted for 11 years and resulted in two children. However, their separation in 2023 brought to light the challenges faced in their marriage, including rumors of Millepied's alleged affair with Camille Étienne.

Before Benjamin, Natalie's rumored relationships included actor Hayden Christensen in 2000, her co-star in Star Wars. Another notable mention was musician Moby, who claimed to have dated Portman in 2001, an assertion she vehemently denied. Brief encounters with actors Gael Garcia Bernal, Jake Gyllenhaal, British millionaire Nathanial Rothschild, musician Devandra Banhart, and actor Rodrigo Santoro in the early 2000s added layers to Portman's dating history. Let's take a look back at Natalie's relationships.

Jake Gyllenhaal

Advertisement

In 2006, Natalie Portman was in a brief relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal, sparking headlines three years before they co-starred in the psychological drama "Brothers" in 2009. The actors were initially linked in 2002, and their paths crossed again in 2006 when they were spotted on a date in New York City. The connection between them deepened as they shared the screen in the aforementioned 2009 drama.

Gael Garcia Bernal

From 2004 to 2007, Natalie Portman was frequently seen spending time with Mexican actor Gael Garcia Bernal. The Star Wars actress and the talented Mexican native shared a lot of time together during this period, adding another chapter to Portman's dating history.

Nathan Bogle

In September 2007, Natalie Portman was spotted snuggling with British millionaire Nathan Bogle at the U.S. Open in New York City. Though there was nothing ever confirmed as neither commented on it, this encounter had people talking about them.

Devendra Banhart

The year 2008 saw Natalie Portman dating Texas native Devendra Banhart. Their relationship was accompanied by Portman's appearance in the music video for Banhart's song Carmensita. The couple was frequently seen strolling through the streets of New York City during this chapter of Portman's romantic journey.

Benjamin Millepied

The pinnacle of Natalie Portman's dating history arrived when she met French choreographer Benjamin Millepied on the set of Black Swan in 2009. Their connection blossomed into a marriage in 2012, and the couple welcomed two children, Aleph and Amalia, in 2011 and 2017, respectively. During her Oscar acceptance speech in 2011, a pregnant Portman thanked Millepied, gesturing to her stomach, calling him her "beautiful love." However, after 11 years of marriage, the couple separated in August 2023 amid rumors of infidelity.

However, Portman was recently seen with her estranged husband, Benjamin Millepied, and their children in Los Angeles, sparking questions about the status of their reported divorce following Millepied's alleged affair last year. Despite not wearing wedding rings, the couple appeared amicable during a family lunch and stroll.

Portman addressed the rumors in a Vanity Fair interview, expressing disinterest in contributing to the media circus surrounding her husband's reported relationship. She emphasized the importance of integrating all aspects of identity amid personal struggles and explained her historically private stance on her personal life.

Advertisement

Portman, known for her discretion, discussed her protective approach to her identity, even choosing a different name early in her career. She mentioned her effort to integrate various facets of herself as an adult and highlighted the multitude of ways others perceive her. Becoming a mother made her more aware of the complexities of her public image, leading her to reject the idea of a distinct "real" and "pretend" self.

Despite reports suggesting Natalie has given up hope on fixing their marriage, no public divorce filing has been made, and the couple has not commented on the current status of their relationship.

Natalie Portman's dating history is a captivating tale that weaves through Hollywood's elite. From her early days with Jake Gyllenhaal to the recent headlines surrounding her separation from Benjamin Millepied, Portman's romantic journey is as diverse as her acting career.

ALSO READ: Is Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore's May December based on real events? Exploring the case of Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau