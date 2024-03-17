Who Are New Edition? Know More About NAACP Image Awards 2024's Hall Of Fame Honoree

New Edition reminisced about their journey and legacy as they were inducted into the NAACP Hall of Fame at the 55th Annual NAACP Image Awards. The group received this honour from the organization on Saturday, March 16, recognising their significant contributions to Black music and culture.

Actor Donnie Wahlberg presented the award, praising the group as the prototype for mainstream boy bands. Taking the stage, the group expressed their gratitude for the honour. "Can you hear us tonight?!" exclaimed Ronnie DeVoe to the audience at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

"We're deeply honoured. Many have supported us over our 40-plus years in music. We thank God, our parents, for our talents, which we've used for our purpose."

ALSO READ: NAACP Image Awards 2024: The Color Purple Wins Big And Usher Bags Entertainer Of The Year; Checkout Complete Winner List

Singer and dancer honour mentor Brooke Payne at NAACP awards

The singer and dancer honored Brooke Payne, who discovered and managed the group since childhood, naming them as well. DeVoe compared talents to coal, acknowledging Payne's guidance as the crucial process to transform them into diamonds, expressing gratitude to him.

DeVoe also respected their predecessors like Sammy Davis Jr. and Harry Belafonte. "We stand on the shoulders of many," he acknowledged, thanking them for laying a solid foundation for their success. He then urged the crowd to make some noise.

Advertisement

New Edition member Michael Bivins also spoke, recognizing their hometown and enduring bond. "We come from Boston, straight out of Orchard Park Projects. We also represent Washington DC, but most importantly, we stand together as brothers.”

Bivins continued, saying, "You've seen our journey. You know our struggles. We stay in touch daily, checking on each other and our families." The singer and music executive then invited both the audience and viewers at home to join them for their Las Vegas residency.

ALSO READ: NAACP Image Awards 2024: Usher Receives President's Award; Honors Mom In Moving Acceptance Speech

New Edition: 80s hitmakers and music icons

New Edition, formed in 1978, rose to prominence in the early '80s with hits like Candy Girl, Cool It Now, and Mr. Telephone Man. The group, consisting of Bobby Brown, Ralph Tresvant, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, and Ronnie DeVoe, debuted with Candy Girl in 1983, followed by their self-titled album in 1984, and All for Love in the subsequent year.

Bobby Brown's departure in 1986 for a solo career led to singer Johnny Gill joining New Edition, appearing on their successful Heart Break album in 1988. After HeartBreak, the group went on hiatus, with Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill pursuing solo careers and Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, and Ronnie DeVoe forming Bell Biv DeVoe. The New Edition was reunited for albums twice, releasing Home Again in 1996 and One Love in 2004. They still perform together, including on their Legacy Tour in 2023.

ALSO READ: NAACP Image Awards: Meghan Thee Stallion To Victoria Mońet; Here's The Full Winner's List From Night 1