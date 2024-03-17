The 2024 NAACP Image Awards celebrated victory for The Color Purple, which dominated the ceremony by clinching the Best Motion Picture award, among others.

NAACP Image Awards celebrates Win of The Colour Purple

Under the direction of Blitz Bazawule, this remake not only secured the top accolade but also secured three additional awards during the televised event. The movie had already clinched an impressive seven awards in non-televised ceremonies earlier in the week, out of its 16 nominations. Thus, The Color Purple amassed a remarkable total of 11 NAACP Image Awards.

Producer Oprah Winfrey made a surprise appearance to present the prestigious Entertainer of the Year title to the recipient of the President’s Award, Usher, thanking the audience for their support of The Color Purple.

Accepting the award for Best Motion Picture, star Danielle Brooks shared the stage with fellow winners Fantasia Barrino, awarded Best Actress, and Taraji P. Henson, honored as Best Supporting Actress. Brooks took a moment to acknowledge the contributions of the film's cast and crew, paying tribute to those who paved the way before them, notably referencing the 1985 adaptation of Alice Walker’s novel, starring Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg.

Barrino, visibly moved, expressed her initial apprehension about playing her role but ultimately found it rewarding, emphasizing the character's relatability and impact on audiences. Queen Latifah hosted the event for the second consecutive year, injecting humor into her monologue while addressing important issues like pay inequality in Hollywood and urging viewers to vote in the upcoming elections.

During the ceremony, Taraji P. Henson spoke out against pay inequality, encouraging others to speak their truth and advocating for solidarity among women. Snowfall star Damson Idris, in his acceptance speech for Best Drama Actor, shared a humorous anecdote about his mother's support and reflected on the significance of the award.

India Ria Amarteifio, who portrays Queen Charlotte, won Best Drama Actress, expressing gratitude for the role's impact on her understanding of Black identity. Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson, upon winning Best Comedy Actress, humorously lamented losing her earrings before expressing gratitude for the recognition.

In addition to competitive awards, New Edition was inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame, with member Ronnie DeVoe acknowledging the support that shaped their success. Usher received the President's Award, delivering a heartfelt speech honoring his influences and personal journey. Poet Amanda Gorman was also recognized with the Chairman's Award.

The event, held just before Queen Latifah's birthday, featured performances, surprise appearances, and a tribute to the late Andra Day. Winners from non-televised categories were announced throughout the week, culminating in a celebration of Black excellence across various fields, from entertainment to fashion and beyond.

NAACP Image Awards: Winners List

Entertainer of the Year

Colman Domingo

Fantasia Barrino

Halle Bailey

Keke Palmer

Usher (WINNER)

Outstanding Motion Picture

American Fiction (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)

Origin (NEON)

Rustin (Netflix)

The Color Purple (Warner Bros. Pictures) (WINNER)

They Cloned Tyrone (Netflix)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Colman Domingo – Rustin (Netflix) (WINNER)

Denzel Washington – The Equalizer 3 (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Jamie Foxx – The Burial (Amazon MGM Studios)

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)

John Boyega – They Cloned Tyrone (Netflix)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Aunjanue Ellis–Taylor – Origin (NEON)

Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple (Warner Bros. Pictures) (WINNER)

Halle Bailey – The Little Mermaid (Walt Disney Pictures)

Teyana Taylor – A Thousand And One (Focus Features)

Yara Shahidi – Sitting in Bars with Cake (Amazon MGM Studios)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Colman Domingo – The Color Purple (Warner Bros. Pictures) (WINNER)

Corey Hawkins – The Color Purple (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Glynn Turman – Rustin (Netflix)

Jamie Foxx – They Cloned Tyrone (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers (Focus Features)

Erika Alexander – American Fiction (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)

Halle Bailey – The Color Purple (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Taraji P. Henson – The Color Purple (Warner Bros. Pictures) (WINNER)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Cedric The Entertainer – The Neighborhood (CBS)

Delroy Lindo – UnPrisoned (Hulu/Onyx)

Dulé Hill – The Wonder Years (ABC)

Mike Epps – The Upshaws (Netflix) (WINNER)

Tone Bell – Survival of the Thickest (Netflix)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Kerry Washington – UnPrisoned (Hulu/Onyx)

Meagan Good – Harlem (Amazon Prime Video)

Michelle Buteau – Survival of the Thickest (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC) (WINNER)

Tichina Arnold – The Neighborhood (CBS)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Damson Idris – Snowfall (FX) (WINNER)

Forest Whitaker – Godfather of Harlem (MGM+)

Idris Elba – Hijack (Apple TV+)

Jabari Banks – Bel–Air (Peacock)

Jesse L. Martin – The Irrational (NBC)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett – 9–1–1 (FOX)

India Ria Amarteifio – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix) (WINNER)

Octavia Spencer – Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)

Queen Latifah – The Equalizer (CBS)

Zoe Saldaña – Special Ops: Lioness (Paramount+)

