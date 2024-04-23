Who Is Ali Wong's Ex-Husband Justin Hakuta? Career, Dating Timeline & All We Know So Far

Ali Wong and her ex-husband, Justin Hakuta, maintain a positive relationship despite their split. They first crossed paths at a friend's wedding reception in 2010 and eventually tied the knot in San Francisco on November 27, 2014. Together, they welcomed two daughters, Mari in 2015 and Nikki in 2017.

Although they announced their separation in April 2022 after eight years of marriage, the decision was described as amicable, with plans to co-parent their children lovingly. It wasn't until December 2023 that Wong officially filed for divorce.

ALSO READ: Ali Wong thanks ex-husband Justin Hakuta for Golden Globe win amid divorce proceedings Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Ali Wong and Justin Hakuta have stayed friendly despite their split, with Wong even giving a shoutout to her ex-husband during her acceptance speech at the 2024 Golden Globes. Now, let's take a quirky journey into the world of Justin Hakuta and discover some fascinating tidbits about him.

Justin Hakuta earned his bachelor's degree in decision science and a minor in Spanish from Carnegie Mellon University in 2004. After graduation, he received a Fulbright scholarship to support his field study on NGOs combating human trafficking in the Philippines.

According to Baruch Fischhoff, a professor at the university, Hakuta played a significant role in shaping the decision science major as one of its early students. Fischhoff praised Hakuta's strong performance and leadership, noting his passion for life and justice.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What Is DJ Mister Cee's Cause Of Death? Take A Look At His Family Statement HERE

Justin Hakuta, in addition to his Carnegie Mellon University education, holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, which he obtained in 2011. This achievement coincided with the time when he initially crossed paths with Ali Wong.

Wong humorously shared in one of her stand-up comedy specials that upon learning about Hakuta's enrollment at Harvard Business School, she jokingly thought, "Oh my God, I'm going to trap his ass."

Justin Hakuta: Son of TV Inventor Ken Hakuta

Justin Hakuta's father is the renowned TV inventor Ken Hakuta, also known as Dr. Fad. Ken Hakuta, a Japanese-American inventor, gained fame for creating the popular 1980s toy called the Wacky Wall Walker. Additionally, he hosted the children's invention program titled The Dr. Fad Show from 1988 to 1994.

Justin Hakuta: The Butt of Ali Wong's Stand-Up Jokes

Wong frequently incorporates mentions of Hakuta into her stand-up comedy routines. Across multiple specials, including Always Be My Maybe, she humorously recounts anecdotes about their relationship, from their initial meeting to humorous aspects of their marriage.

One recurring topic is the prenuptial agreement imposed by Hakuta's parents when they married, leading Wong to joke about the unexpected turn of events if they were to divorce, given her rising income.

Justin Hakuta Files for Joint Custody of Children Amid Split from Ali Wong

Wong and Hakuta are parents to two daughters, Mari and Nikki, born in 2015 and 2017, respectively.

Despite their separation, Hakuta filed for joint legal and physical custody of their children in February 2024, underscoring his commitment to co-parenting. Wong has been vocal about their enduring friendship, describing their post-divorce relationship as that of "best friends" in interviews. Their ability to maintain a strong bond even after announcing their split in April 2022 highlights their mutual respect and shared commitment to their family.

Ali Wong Thanks Ex-Husband Justin Hakuta During Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

During her acceptance speech at the Golden Globes in January 2023, Wong took a moment to express her gratitude to her ex-husband and "best friend" Justin Hakuta, acknowledging his unwavering support and the vital role he plays in her life as a mother and a professional. She didn't forget to show appreciation to her current boyfriend, Bill Hader, with a kiss, showcasing her harmonious approach to relationships.

Advertisement

Despite not mentioning Hader during her speech, he seemed unfazed, shrugging from the audience, highlighting the easygoing dynamic between them. Later, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Wong emphasized her preference for maintaining a peaceful and amicable atmosphere in her relationships, reflecting her commitment to positivity and gratitude.

ALSO READ: Who Is Christina Hendricks's Husband George Bianchini? All About Him As Couple Ties Knot In New Orleans