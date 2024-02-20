Who Is Bridgit Mendler? Everything To Know About Former Disney Star As She Launches Satellite Data Startup Northwood Space

You might get nostalgic hearing the name of Bridgit Mendler, the former Disney star, who made our childhood mystical, entered the hearts through her roles in Good Luck Charlie, Wizards of Waverly Place, and more. Adding to our intrigue, the former Disney star has now become the CEO of a Los Angeles-based startup Northwood Space. Medler announced the news about her organization on X (formerly Twitter) this Monday, for which she is being supported by her husband, Griffin Cleverly.

Cleverly is one of the co-founders of Northwood, along with being the chief technology officer. Besides him, Shaurya Luthra is another founder as well as the head of software at Northwood. The announcement grabbed all the attention and buzzed the internet; so, here we are with all the details you need to know about the star from your teen era.

Everything to know about Bridgit Mendler

Bridgit Mendler, born on December 18, 1992, is a lot of things from a singer and songwriter to an actor. She entered the world of fame at the age of 15. Before becoming a Disney star, the Wizards of Waverly Place actress first played roles in movies such as Alice Upside Down, The Clique, and Labor Pains.

With Disney, Mendler signed for several series and musicals since the year 2009. For almost three years, the founder of Northwood played the role of Juliet van Heusen on Wizards of Waverly Place. She is also known for her role as Candace in the NBC sitcom Undateable, while on Netflix she starred in Merry Happy Whatever, a comedy series, as Emmy Quinn.

Journey of Bridgit Mendler to becoming a CEO

The actor with a series of most loved filmography gave her time to studies at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard Law School. Eventually, she started working with the Federal Communications Commission’s new Space Bureau and this is where her chemistry with space got intense.

As per her words during an interview with CNBC, The Clique actor “completely fell in love with space law.” In October of 2023, the Labor Pains actress launched Northwood Space along with her husband, and Shaurya Luthra.

Bridgit Mendler and Northwood Space

With the enthralling words, “Expect the unexpected!” Bridgit Mendler announced her vision to build a data highway between Earth and space, at Northwood. The space research organization has already attracted investors having a high profile, while also raising an initial funding of USD 6 million.

About the co-founders, Cleverly and Luthra bring experience from their work at Lockheed Martin and several other firms. Shaurya has given almost four years to build a ground station network while working with Capella Space. On the other hand, Cleverly was previously working on communications at the Mitre Corporation.

Speaking more of her interstellar venture, the Undateble actress said to CNBC, “Space is getting easier along so many different dimensions but still the actual exercise of sending data to and from space is difficult. You have difficulty finding an access point for contacting your satellite.”

As per Mendler, the name Northwood is derived from a lake in New Hampshire. She came up with this name as the idea for the startup came to her during her time at the same lake, while she was spending time with her family during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is a new journey for the Disney star and we wish her all the success throughout her adventure.