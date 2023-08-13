90s disney shows

Remember those Saturday morning cartoons or the excitement of rushing home to catch a new episode of your favorite series? Well, Disney+ has made it super easy to relive those awesome '90s and early '00s moments. In a world that sometimes feels overwhelming, there's something truly comforting about diving back into the TV shows and movies we loved back then. And guess what? The '90s nostalgia wave is bigger than ever, with old shows getting reboots and movies getting remakes. It's like a time machine for all of us who grew up during that era.

Starting way back in 1995 with "Flash Forward," the Disney Channel gave us over 50 original sitcoms, cartoons, reality shows, and game shows. And this is where some big names got their start – think Miley Cyrus, the Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Zendaya, and even non-musical stars like Shia LaBeouf (yeah, you, Shia). We've gone ahead and ranked the top 15 shows that took us on incredible journeys and made us laugh, cry, and just feel good.

1. Jonas (2009–2010)

Genre: Sitcom

Sitcom Star Cast: Kevin Jonas, Chelsea Kane, Nicole Gale Anderson, Joe Jonas

Kevin Jonas, Chelsea Kane, Nicole Gale Anderson, Joe Jonas Director: Michael Curtis, Roger S.H. Schulman

Michael Curtis, Roger S.H. Schulman Writer: Michael Curtis, Roger S.H. Schulman

Michael Curtis, Roger S.H. Schulman Season: 2

2 Year of release: 2009-10

2009-10 OTT Platform: Hotstar

Hotstar IMDb rating: 4.7/10

"Jonas" was a TV show that aired from 2009 to 2010. It followed the lives of three brothers – Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas – who were also real-life musicians. The show gave us a peek into their everyday adventures, mixing regular teenage experiences with their music careers. The brothers navigated high school, friendships, and family, all while trying to balance their growing popularity as a band. The show was a fun blend of comedy, drama, and music, appealing to both fans of the Jonas Brothers' music and those looking for an entertaining sitcom. It offered a relatable look at the ups and downs of being a teenager while juggling the excitement and challenges of being in the spotlight.





2. Liv and Maddie (2013–2017)

Genre: Family

Family Star Cast: Dove Cameron, Joey Bragg, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Kali Rocha

Dove Cameron, Joey Bragg, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Kali Rocha Director: John D. Beck, Ron Hart

John D. Beck, Ron Hart Writer: John D. Beck, Ron Hart

John D. Beck, Ron Hart Season: 4

4 Year of release: 2013-17

2013-17 OTT Platform: Hotstar

Hotstar IMDb rating: 6.4/10

"Liv and Maddie," a popular TV series that aired from 2013 to 2017, follows the entertaining lives of identical twin sisters, Liv and Maddie Rooney. Liv, a glamorous actress, returns home after filming her show, while Maddie, a sports-loving tomboy, remains in Wisconsin. The show humorously explores their contrasting personalities and the challenges of being siblings.

Advertisement

From high school adventures to family dynamics, the twins navigate friendships, relationships, and typical teenage dilemmas. With their supportive parents, quirky younger brothers, and quirky friends, the show offers a mix of comedy, drama, and heartwarming moments. As Liv pursues fame and Maddie excels in basketball, the series highlights the bonds of sisterhood, growth, and the ups and downs of teenage life.





3. American Dragon: Jake Long (2005–2007)

Genre: Animation

Animation Star Cast: Dante Basco, Charlie Finn, kittie KaBoom, Keone Young, John DiMaggio, Jeff Bennett, Amy Bruckner, Lauren Tom.

Dante Basco, Charlie Finn, kittie KaBoom, Keone Young, John DiMaggio, Jeff Bennett, Amy Bruckner, Lauren Tom. Director: Jeff Goode

Jeff Goode Writer: Jeff Goode

Jeff Goode Season: 2

Year of release: 2005-07

2005-07 OTT Platform: Hotstar

Hotstar IMDb rating: 7.8/10

"American Dragon: Jake Long" was a cool animated TV show that aired from 2005 to 2007. It was all about a regular teenager named Jake Long, who had a super special secret – he could turn into a dragon! Jake had to juggle his normal school life with his dragon duties, like protecting the magical creatures hiding in New York City. With his friends, he battled bad guys and tried to keep the magical world a secret from regular people. The show had lots of action, funny moments, and some life lessons too. It was like a mix of high school problems and awesome dragon adventures all rolled into one. Fans loved watching Jake transform and take on villains while dealing with typical teenage stuff.





4. Cory in the House (2007–2008)

Genre: sitcom

sitcom Star Cast: Kyle Massey, Jason Dolley, Maiara Walsh, Madison Pettis

Kyle Massey, Jason Dolley, Maiara Walsh, Madison Pettis Director: Marc Warren, Dennis Rinsler

Marc Warren, Dennis Rinsler Writer: Marc Warren, Dennis Rinsler

Marc Warren, Dennis Rinsler Season: 2

2 Year of release: 2007-08

2007-08 OTT Platform: Hotstar

Hotstar IMDb rating: 5/10

"Cory in the House" burst onto screens like a cool breeze in 2007, leaving a trail of laughs and positive vibes. This quirky gem of a show twirled around Cory Baxter, an unstoppable teenager who traded his old digs for the ultimate pad: the White House! Amidst the echoing halls and polished marble, Cory brought his own brand of groove, turning the presidential residence into a hub of hilarity.

Advertisement

With charm as his sidekick, Cory faced the trials of adolescence while navigating the high-stakes world of politics. As the Commander-in-Cheese's personal chef, he whipped up laughter and life lessons, dishing out sitcom gold with every episode. From secret service shenanigans to the jive-worthy jams, "Cory in the House" became a catchy anthem of friendship and family, all set against the backdrop of the nation's power center.





5. Jessie (2011–2015)

Genre: Sitcom

Sitcom Star Cast: Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Harrison Ford

Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Harrison Ford Director: Pamela Eells O'Connell

Pamela Eells O'Connell Writer: Pamela Eells O'Connell

Pamela Eells O'Connell Season: 4

4 Year of release: 2011-15

2011-15 OTT Platform: Hotstar

Hotstar IMDb rating: 7.8/10

"Jessie" was a popular TV show that aired from 2011 to 2015. It's all about a small-town girl, Jessie, who moves to the big city of New York to follow her dreams. Imagine a fish out of water scenario as she becomes a nanny for a wealthy family's four kids. The show brings together comedy and heartwarming moments as Jessie navigates the challenges of her new job, deals with the kids' shenanigans, and tries to make it in the city. The main cast, including Debby Ryan as Jessie, Peyton List, Karan Brar, Cameron Boyce, and Skai Jackson as the mischievous kids, adds to the show's charm. Together, they create a fun and relatable series that's enjoyable for all ages.





6. The Suite Life on Deck (2008–2011)

Genre: Action/Sci-fi

Action/Sci-fi Star Cast: Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Harrison Ford

Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Harrison Ford Director: J.J. Abrams

J.J. Abrams Writer: J.J. Abrams

J.J. Abrams Season:

Year of release: 2015

2015 OTT Platform: Hotstar

Hotstar IMDb rating: 7.8/10

"The Suite Life on Deck," which aired from 2008 to 2011, was a super fun TV show that followed the adventures of two twins, Zack and Cody, along with their friends, as they lived and goofed around on a cruise ship.The show followed the hilarious adventures of Zack and Cody, two twins, as they embarked on a new journey aboard a luxury cruise ship with their friends. Imagine non-stop fun, laughter, and a bit of mischief as they navigated life at sea. The main cast included Dylan Sprouse as Zack, Cole Sprouse as Cody, Brenda Song as London Tipton, and Debby Ryan as Bailey Pickett. Together, they created a mix of comedy and friendship that kept viewers entertained as they watched the characters grow and explore the high seas in their unique style.

Advertisement





7. Austin & Ally (2011–2016)

Genre: Action/Sci-fi

Action/Sci-fi Star Cast: Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Harrison Ford

Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Harrison Ford Director: J.J. Abrams

J.J. Abrams Writer: J.J. Abrams

J.J. Abrams Season:

Year of release: 2015

2015 OTT Platform: Hotstar

Hotstar IMDb rating: 7.8/10

"Austin & Ally" was a fun and heartwarming TV show that aired from 2011 to 2016. It followed the story of two friends, Austin and Ally, who teamed up to chase their dreams of making music. Austin, a talented singer, and Ally, a brilliant songwriter, faced various challenges and adventures as they navigated the music industry. Their quirky friends, Trish and Dez, added humor and excitement to the mix, making every episode a delightful ride.

The show captured the ups and downs of friendship, creativity, and pursuing your passions. The main cast included Ross Lynch as Austin, Laura Marano as Ally, Raini Rodriguez as Trish, and Calum Worthy as Dez. "Austin & Ally" was a feel-good series that resonated with audiences of all ages, delivering catchy tunes and a lot of laughs along the way.





8. Gravity Falls (2012–2016)

Genre: Action/Sci-fi

Action/Sci-fi Star Cast: Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Harrison Ford

Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Harrison Ford Director: J.J. Abrams

J.J. Abrams Writer: J.J. Abrams

J.J. Abrams Season:

Year of release: 2015

2015 OTT Platform: Hotstar

Hotstar IMDb rating: 7.8/10

"Gravity Falls," a TV show that aired from 2012 to 2016, is like a rollercoaster of mystery and fun for all ages. Imagine a small town with a bunch of strange and exciting things happening. The story follows two curious twins, Dipper and Mabel, who visit their great-uncle Stan's weird and mysterious roadside attraction. They stumble upon supernatural secrets, quirky creatures, and mind-bending mysteries. It's like a mix of summer vacation and spooky adventure, where the twins uncover ancient secrets and face off against some odd creatures. With humor, puzzles, and a touch of creepiness, "Gravity Falls" keeps you hooked as you try to figure out the secrets lurking beneath the surface. It's a show that blends humor, excitement, and a little bit of eerie into one awesome package.

Advertisement





9. Flash Forward (1995–1997)

Genre: Action/Sci-fi

Action/Sci-fi Star Cast: Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Harrison Ford

Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Harrison Ford Director: J.J. Abrams

J.J. Abrams Writer: J.J. Abrams

J.J. Abrams Season:

Year of release: 2015

2015 OTT Platform: Hotstar

Hotstar IMDb rating: 7.8/10

"Flash Forward" was a TV show that aired from 1995 to 1997. It's like a mix of science fiction and drama. The story is about a team of scientists who create a device that lets people see glimpses of their own future. But things go crazy when the whole world blacks out for a couple of minutes and everyone sees what's going to happen in their lives years ahead. The main characters, played by Ben Foster, Jewel Staite, and others, try to make sense of these visions and deal with the consequences. The show explores how these sneak peeks into the future affect people's lives and decisions. It's like a roller-coaster ride of predictions, surprises, and mysteries, all wrapped up in one cool TV series.





10. Good Luck Charlie (2010–2014)

Genre: Action/Sci-fi

Action/Sci-fi Star Cast: Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Harrison Ford

Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Harrison Ford Director: J.J. Abrams

J.J. Abrams Writer: J.J. Abrams

J.J. Abrams Season:

Year of release: 2015

2015 OTT Platform: Hotstar

Hotstar IMDb rating: 7.8/10

"Good Luck Charlie" was a popular TV show that aired from 2010 to 2014. The show revolves around the Duncan family as they navigate the ups and downs of everyday life. The parents, Bob and Amy, try their best to raise their four kids, PJ, Teddy, Gabe, and Charlie, who is the youngest. The unique twist is that Teddy creates video diaries for her baby sister Charlie, offering advice and insights about growing up.

Throughout the series, viewers get a glimpse into the humorous and sometimes chaotic experiences of the Duncan family. From school projects to sibling rivalries, the show captures relatable family moments. The main cast includes Bridgit Mendler as Teddy, Jason Dolley as PJ, Bradley Steven Perry as Gabe, Leigh-Allyn Baker as Amy, and Eric Allan Kramer as Bob. "Good Luck Charlie" is a heartwarming and funny show that resonates with audiences of all ages.

Advertisement





11. Sonny With a Chance (2009–2011)

Genre: Action/Sci-fi

Action/Sci-fi Star Cast: Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Harrison Ford

Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Harrison Ford Director: J.J. Abrams

J.J. Abrams Writer: J.J. Abrams

J.J. Abrams Season:

Year of release: 2015

2015 OTT Platform: Hotstar

Hotstar IMDb rating: 7.8/10

"Sonny With a Chance," which aired from 2009 to 2011, was a fun TV show that followed the adventures of Sonny Munroe as she navigates life on a popular sketch comedy show. Imagine the hilarious mishaps and camaraderie behind the scenes of a comedy show, and you've got "Sonny With a Chance." Demi Lovato played the lead role of Sonny Munroe, bringing her vibrant personality to the screen.

The show introduced us to a quirky cast of characters, like Tawni Hart (played by Tiffany Thornton), a diva with a heart of gold, and Chad Dylan Cooper (played by Sterling Knight), Sonny's charming but egotistical co-star. With lots of laughs, friendships, and a dose of teenage drama, "Sonny With a Chance" was a hit among young audiences, showcasing the ups and downs of working in the entertainment industry while keeping us entertained with its relatable and light-hearted storyline.





12. So Weird (1999–2001)

Genre: Action/Sci-fi

Action/Sci-fi Star Cast: Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Harrison Ford

Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Harrison Ford Director: J.J. Abrams

J.J. Abrams Writer: J.J. Abrams

J.J. Abrams Season:

Year of release: 2015

2015 OTT Platform: Hotstar

Hotstar IMDb rating: 7.8/10

"So Weird" was a TV show that aired from 1999 to 2001. It's all about strange, spooky, and mysterious stuff. The main character, a teenage girl named Fiona, travels around with her family's rock band on their tour bus. But here's the twist: they encounter weird and paranormal things during their travels. Fiona is like a young ghostbuster, investigating all these spooky happenings. She uses her laptop to research and uncover the mysteries behind each strange event. Along the way, she meets all sorts of supernatural creatures and deals with spooky phenomena. It's like a mix of adventure, mystery, and a bit of scary stuff, but not too scary.

Advertisement





13. Bug Juice (1998–2001)

Genre: Action/Sci-fi

Action/Sci-fi Star Cast: Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Harrison Ford

Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Harrison Ford Director: J.J. Abrams

J.J. Abrams Writer: J.J. Abrams

J.J. Abrams Season:

Year of release: 2015

2015 OTT Platform: Hotstar

Hotstar IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Bug Juice was a TV show that aired from 1998 to 2001. It was like a reality camp experience on screen. Imagine watching kids your age deal with camp life – from making new friends to tackling challenges. The show took us into their world of cabins, games, and outdoor fun. It was like summer camp, but on TV.

The main cast included kids like Trevor Eyster, Sarah-Jane Hassell, and Hannah Teter. They were the ones we followed as they navigated through camp adventures. Bug Juice was a peek into the ups and downs of being away from home, trying new things, and forming friendships. It's like getting a front-row seat to the excitement of summer camp, all from the comfort of your own home.