Who Is Brooke Carter? All About The Damsel Actress As She Opens Up About Playing Millie Bobby Brown’s Onscreen Sister In Netflix Film

Brooke Carter steps into the spotlight as Floria in Netflix's Damsel, where she takes on the role of Millie Bobby Brown's onscreen sister. The movie offers a unique twist on the traditional fairytale narrative, with Carter playing the sweet and innocent character caught up in her sister's unexpected misadventure.

Things To Know About Damsel's Brooke Carter

At just 13 years old, Brooke Carter impressively tackles her first film role in Damsel, adding to her already notable list of acting credits. Born in May 2010, Carter has showcased her acting prowess in various TV series, including The Peripheral, Dhar Mann, Close to Me, The Irregulars, and The Alienist.

Journey to Acting Sparked by Hairspray DVD

Brooke Carter's journey into acting began at a young age when she fell in love with the musical 'Hairspray' at the age of 2. The London-based actress started with dance classes and stage shows, eventually earning a spot in Bonnie and Betty's books. Damsel marks her transition from television series to a full-length film.

Multifaceted Talents and Wordsmith Acting Method

Beyond acting, Brooke Carter showcases a range of talents, including piano, singing, stunts, martial arts, ballet, tap, Irish dance, swimming, cycling, ice skating, and snow skiing. She employs a unique "wordsmith" acting method, creating a slide with description words to delve into her character, Floria, in Damsel.

Brooke Carter's portrayal of Floria in Damsel has garnered praise for her professionalism and ability to embody traditional fairytale values. The actress shares her similarities with the character, describing herself as "whimsical and naive" yet "more mature" than Floria. As a fan of the fantasy genre, Carter finds Damsel's storyline intriguing, especially the unpredictable elements like the appearance of a dragon. With the film premiering on Netflix in March 2024, Brooke Carter's performance and onscreen chemistry with Millie Bobby Brown have solidified her presence as a promising young talent in the world of entertainment.

