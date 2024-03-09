Millie Bobby Brown accidentally sparked rumors about being pregnant when she bought diapers for her pet lamb. Here's how the rumors started.

Why was Millie Bobby Brown speculated to be pregnant?

During her recent interview at The Jonathan Ross Show, The Stranger Things star revealed that she lives on a farm with her fiancé Jake Bongovi, and a menagerie of animals. They have nine dogs, 23 foster pooches, four cats, two donkeys, two sheep, two cows, three goats and a pony

Millie even raised one of the creatures in her bed, bottle-feeding him until he was fully grown. Having to buy diapers for him led people to think she was expecting a baby herself! The British Actress said, "Actually, I raised him in my bed. He was a few days old, and I bottle-fed him until he was full-grown. He wore a nappy and then I had to buy nappies and people thought I was pregnant!"

At just 20 years old, Millie Bobby Brown gained fame from Stranger Things when she was only 12. Reflecting on her early scenes in the show, she admits "My whole childhood was documented, which was good and bad, because I got to watch how I grew on screen but also the cringe videos of me."

Millie Bobby Brown on meeting Meryl Streep

Meeting Meryl Streep was a big moment for her. She knew she was becoming famous when Streep recognized her at just 11 years old. Millie said, "I think I really had that moment when I knew something was happening in my life...

She continued, "When I tapped on Meryl's shoulder and I was like, 'Hi' and I was 11 and she turns around and she was like 'hi Millie'. Meryl Streep, she's everything. I grew up on 'Mamma Mia'."

Millie considers her Stranger Things co-stars as a second set of siblings. She expressed, "I got the job when I was 10 and to be able to grow up with kids that had gone through the exact same thing as you, at the same time. They know exactly what you're going through. It's like having a separate set of siblings. It's very rewarding and I was really grateful to have that."

You can catch Millie's interview on The Jonathan Ross Show airing on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday at 9:35 PM.

