Jake Bongiovi Shares Romantic Pics With Fiance Millie Bobby Brown on Stranger Things Star's 20th Birthday

Legendary Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake Bongiovi has been in the news of late for being lovestruck! After his engagement with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, the 21-year-old has now shared a few love-filled pictures on social media celebrating Millie’s 20th birthday. He also teased at a ‘Big year ahead’ indicating that marriage can be on their cards.

What did Jake Bongiovi post for fiance Millie Bobby Brown?

The American model is busy praising his wife-to-be. In an adorable Instagram post, the Sweethearts actor shared a picture of the two enjoying a cheek kiss in their tight embrace as he captioned the post, "Happy birthday my beautiful fiancé [sic]. I love you so much. Big year ahead 🤍.” In an earlier interview, even Jon Bon Jovi hinted at his son getting married really soon.

The couple got engaged in April 2023 and Millie is equally excited. She opened up to Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) in September 2023 about how the process of being married is fun. Though the details are private, the Enola Holmes actress stated, "It’s such an exciting time in my life.” She also went on to add, "I think probably drawing the curtains, just because there are only so many moments in life that you get only once.”

The Damsel star also added, “And to have everyone’s opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me.I feel it’s important to keep those things, those small precious moments in life, really close to your chest."

What did Millie Bobby Brown say about Jake Bongiovi?

In August 2023 during an interview, the Godzilla actress revealed how she knew since the first time they spoke that Bongiovi was the one.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, the actress said, "I ran to my mum and said, ‘I really, really like him!” She also added, "After we met, we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side. You can’t pinpoint why [someone is 'the one'], it’s just the feeling of knowing that that’s the person you want to spend the rest of your time with."

The duo’s proposal had been nothing less than magical! Remembering those precious moments, the British actress added, “I’ve always loved that ring, it’s always stuck out to me, so she gave it to Jake. They were in cahoots about the whole proposal, I love that I can always keep a piece of my mum with me.”

